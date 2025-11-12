The Hidden Costs Behind Commission-Free Currency Exchanges

The good news is that credit and debit cards — not to mention e-payment services — are becoming ubiquitous around the globe. In some countries, like China, cashless payments are the norm, with more than 80% of payments made via mobile phone apps. This works for travelers because it gives you control over which currency to pay in. The key here is to choose to pay in the local currency.

When you pay in the local currency, your bank or card provider processes the conversion using its own exchange rate, usually adding a small markup of about 1% to 3%. If you instead agree to pay in your home currency, say, the U.S. dollar, then it's up to the merchant to decide the exchange rate — and it's likely to be much less favorable.

Still, as travel pro Rick Steves points out, it's a good idea to have a little cash on hand. For tips and cash-only establishments, for example, cash is best. For that, the best exchange rate will almost always come from a bank — preferably your own. If your bank isn't available at your destination, look for an ATM affiliated with a bank. Don't use independent ATMs, notes Steves, to avoid extra fees or, worse, hackers using card skimmers. When you use the local bank ATM, just like with card payments, make sure to opt for the amount in the local currency and reject any offer to convert into your home currency. That will help guarantee the best rate on your travels.