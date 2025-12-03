Just Beyond Boise Is Idaho's Charming City With Scenic Trails, Cozy Coffee Shops, Craft Beers, And Restaurants
As the Treasure Valley surrounding Boise, Idaho has boomed in the past two decades, many neighboring cities have taken off economically. Nampa, Caldwell, and Meridian have exploded in population and rapidly transformed, yet one of the smallest cities in the region had largely been left behind until the last decade. Garden City, an enclave of Boise, is on the upswing. Beneath its gritty image as a lower-income, outdated industrial and gambling district, Garden City awakens as a riverside city reborn at the heart of the Boise Greenbelt. Whether you're visiting Boise for a few days or passing through Southern Idaho, Garden City is an Idaho hidden gem that's not to be missed.
At the turn of the 20th century, Garden City was a village of Chinese gardens and farms, giving name to the city's main street, Chinden Boulevard, a mixture of the words "Chinese" and "gardens." Modern Garden City came into being in 1949. After Boise passed a law prohibiting gambling, a group of local businessmen began to set up an "amusement center" in an unincorporated area immediately west of Boise on Chinden Boulevard. Similar businesses catering to adults soon followed, and Garden City gained a rough reputation around the Treasure Valley apart from being featured in Clint Eastwood's 1980 classic "Bronco Billy." In the past decade, the charming city has begun a resurgence, adding new apartment buildings and a whitewater park and upgrading its existing city infrastructure. Moreover, it's home to some of the Boise area's upcoming cafes, eateries, and hangout spots that give hip Hyde Park and the tree-lined North End district a run for their money.
Boise's garden of eating
Looking for lower costs, local artists settled in Garden City more than a decade ago, setting the scene for a new Live-Work-Create District. In this district nestled between 32nd and 37th Streets off Chinden, you'll find plenty of cafes in addition to local art studios. Before Garden City's boom, local award-winning Push & Pour was started by two local skateboarders and ties together lattes and local arts, hosting concerts and other events. Just down the river, upscale Caffè Luciano's sits along the Boise River, serving homestyle Italian classics for lunch and dinner. And you can't go wrong with grabbing an air-roasted coffee from Moxie Java.
Boise has come into the spotlight as the new food destination of the Northwest. While some of the city's longstanding restaurants and downtown brunch joints take most of the spotlight, upstart Garden City punches well above its weight in terms of value and variety. The 4.2 square-mile city is packed with flavors spanning the entire world, from Mexico and the Caribbean to Europe, and even Asia. If outdoor dining is your style, Garden City is transforming into a city of sunny patios and scenic views; 12 restaurants, cafes, and bars have a covered space to sit out and enjoy the long summer nights or Boise's vibrant fall foliage. Many of these establishments — including Powderhaus Brewing Company, Meriwether Cider, and Split Rail Winery – showcase local ingredients as part of Garden City's unique Craft Beverage Corridor, the highest concentration of craft bars and wineries per square mile in the state. Soon, Idaho may not be known for just potatoes; the latitude of local vineyards is similar to Southern France, making the region a burgeoning wine lover's paradise.
Unique trails at the center of Garden City's lifestyle
Assuming you haven't eaten yourself into a food coma, try Garden City's direct access to the 29-mile Boise Greenbelt, a great place to go for a walk, jog, or bike ride along the Boise River. The Greenbelt leads to some of Boise's biggest attractions. If you're too full to walk more than a few hundred yards, hop on a Lime bike or scooter, or head over to Greenbelt Ebike Rentals on 42nd Street and head over to Ann Morrison Park for beautiful views of "The City of Trees" and majestic birds along the way.
Even though Garden City is hundreds of miles from the ocean, it's offers top notch whitewater kayaking and a surf spot (to be fair, it doesn't have much competition). Along your ride you can watch locals tackle "The Wave" at the Boise Whitewater Park. Would-be surfers and kayakers should check the schedule (the wave changes daily for kayakers or surfers) and the wave conditions online on the City of Boise's website. The Boise River is dangerously cold, even in the summer months, and it's highly recommended to wear a wetsuit or drysuit if you'll be getting in or on the water.
For accommodation, Garden City's iconic Riverside Hotel is the largest in the Boise area and is part of the boutique BW Collection of properties, complete with a swimming pool, gym, and bike rental, and it's within walking distance to the Greenbelt. If you're flying into Boise, the hotel is less than 15 minutes from the airport and offers a shuttle service. If you've still got room in your belly, make the short drive to Caldwell, the gateway to Idaho's wine country and a farm-to-table dining scene.