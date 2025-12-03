Just Beyond Boise Is Idaho's Charming City With Scenic Trails, Cozy Coffee Shops, Craft Beers, And Restaurants

As the Treasure Valley surrounding Boise, Idaho has boomed in the past two decades, many neighboring cities have taken off economically. Nampa, Caldwell, and Meridian have exploded in population and rapidly transformed, yet one of the smallest cities in the region had largely been left behind until the last decade. Garden City, an enclave of Boise, is on the upswing. Beneath its gritty image as a lower-income, outdated industrial and gambling district, Garden City awakens as a riverside city reborn at the heart of the Boise Greenbelt. Whether you're visiting Boise for a few days or passing through Southern Idaho, Garden City is an Idaho hidden gem that's not to be missed.

At the turn of the 20th century, Garden City was a village of Chinese gardens and farms, giving name to the city's main street, Chinden Boulevard, a mixture of the words "Chinese" and "gardens." Modern Garden City came into being in 1949. After Boise passed a law prohibiting gambling, a group of local businessmen began to set up an "amusement center" in an unincorporated area immediately west of Boise on Chinden Boulevard. Similar businesses catering to adults soon followed, and Garden City gained a rough reputation around the Treasure Valley apart from being featured in Clint Eastwood's 1980 classic "Bronco Billy." In the past decade, the charming city has begun a resurgence, adding new apartment buildings and a whitewater park and upgrading its existing city infrastructure. Moreover, it's home to some of the Boise area's upcoming cafes, eateries, and hangout spots that give hip Hyde Park and the tree-lined North End district a run for their money.