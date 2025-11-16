The Oregon Coast's Public Lands Have (Hard To Find) Free Camping, Secret Swimming Holes, And Solitude
The Oregon Coast is a majestic stretch of land spanning 362 miles with plenty of opportunities for scenic explorations, dining on seafood delights, and strolling along the seashore. Worthy destinations for visitors include Yachats, a hidden seaside town known as the "Gem of the Oregon Coast," and Seaside, the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination full of beaches and beauty. With so much scenic coastal beauty to discover, an ideal way to make the most of it is camping under the stars, with no shortage of options scattered along the Oregon Coast. Most of these are in public campgrounds and within state parks. These campgrounds can be popular and full of crowds, especially during the summer months, but Oregon Coast's public lands also offer free camping — if you can find it — along with secret swimming holes, and seclusion.
This type of camping, known as dispersed camping, takes place on public lands like those that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management or the National Forest. Oftentimes, you'll have to do without the amenities and services at traditional campgrounds. For RV-goers, this kind of camping is known as boondocking, and is a popular and budget-friendly way to experience the Coast in its purest form. Those with a sense of adventure and proper planning can enjoy the solitude of these secret camping locations while communing with nature. Keep in mind that camping on the sandy beaches of the Oregon Coast is typically illegal. Make sure to have a look a bit inland to find dispersed camping or boondocking opportunities that are safe and legal.
How to find free camping on the Oregon Coast
Based on recommendations from Campnado, a site devoted to dispersed camping, we've uncovered ideal spots for free camping that are just inland from the Oregon Coast, many with access to nearby swimming gems. On the North Oregon Coast, venture to Tillamook State Forest, near the town of Tillamook, a coastal Oregon City known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese, where several creekside sites are located off Highway 53 and Highway 6. Along the Central Coast, there are several sites along Smith River Road, including Smith River Falls Campground, which is home to 10 BLM-managed sites, open from Memorial Day through September. On the state's Southern Coast is Wildhorse Meadow and Elk River Road near Port Orford, an artsy, eclectic fishing town full of off-the-beaten-path fun, along with the adjacent Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, which is home to many dispersed camping locales.
For those with RVs or living van life, there are also boondocking opportunities within range of Oregon's majestic coast. In the Tillamook area, the Blue Heron Cheese Factory offers first-come, first-served dry camping in their parking lot, as a Harvest Host site. A few restrictions include a two-night maximum stay, use of a self-contained vehicle (no tents), and check in at the front desk. Two casinos near the Coast also offer camping. Spirit Mountain Casino, near Lincoln City, allows campers to stay for up to three nights, while Three Rivers Casino near Florence offers a maximum of four nights. Cape Lookout State Park also offers beachfront campsites with stunning views, while the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area actually allows sand camping in Umpqua, which also happens to be home to the state's tallest dunes.
Swimming holes along the Oregon Coast
Many of the free camping spots along the Oregon Coast aren't far from or include their own swimming hole destinations. If you're in the Tillamook National Forest, the Kilchis River offers a swimming area at its Logging Bridge area, approximately 5.1 miles from the town of Tillamook. If you're camping near the Smith River Falls Recreation Site, head to the waterfall that gave the park its name, a 10-foot cascade that plunges into a swimming hole. If you're camping along the Elk River near Port Orford, head to Jacuzzi Rocks, surrounded by forest along the Elk River. You'll need to descend a steep 200-foot trail from the National Forest Road to access it, but the trek is worth it to swim amongst the canyon walls, created from rock formations that look like jacuzzi's.
Before embarking on your Oregon Coast dispersed camping or boondocking adventure, you'll want to keep some tips in mind. Many of the Oregon Coast's secret spots are located in rugged terrain, often on narrow winding roads. Some roads aren't paved and are better suited for high-clearance vehicles and not suitable for large RVs. Oregon's plentiful rain can adversely affect weather conditions, so contacting the forest service or BLM for up-to-date information is advised. You'll also need to pack in all of the necessary supplies, as they are not available in most of these remote locations. Lastly, you'll also want to pack out all of your trash, and follow leave-no-trace principles.