The Oregon Coast's Public Lands Have (Hard To Find) Free Camping, Secret Swimming Holes, And Solitude

The Oregon Coast is a majestic stretch of land spanning 362 miles with plenty of opportunities for scenic explorations, dining on seafood delights, and strolling along the seashore. Worthy destinations for visitors include Yachats, a hidden seaside town known as the "Gem of the Oregon Coast," and Seaside, the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination full of beaches and beauty. With so much scenic coastal beauty to discover, an ideal way to make the most of it is camping under the stars, with no shortage of options scattered along the Oregon Coast. Most of these are in public campgrounds and within state parks. These campgrounds can be popular and full of crowds, especially during the summer months, but Oregon Coast's public lands also offer free camping — if you can find it — along with secret swimming holes, and seclusion.

This type of camping, known as dispersed camping, takes place on public lands like those that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management or the National Forest. Oftentimes, you'll have to do without the amenities and services at traditional campgrounds. For RV-goers, this kind of camping is known as boondocking, and is a popular and budget-friendly way to experience the Coast in its purest form. Those with a sense of adventure and proper planning can enjoy the solitude of these secret camping locations while communing with nature. Keep in mind that camping on the sandy beaches of the Oregon Coast is typically illegal. Make sure to have a look a bit inland to find dispersed camping or boondocking opportunities that are safe and legal.