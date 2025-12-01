New York's Year-Round Outdoor Playground Is An Adirondack Paradise With Waterfalls, Trails, And Camping Spots

New York's Adirondacks, the largest American state park outside of Alaska, are a year-round escape for nature lovers. With stunning waterfalls, winding trails, and cozy camping spots, this outdoor haven really has something for everyone. But as much as the Adirondacks are a popular vacation area, Lowville is much less well-known than other scenic spots in the Adirondacks like Lake Placid. But if you visit the town, you'll be rewarded with peaceful trails, hidden waterfalls, and quiet camping.

Getting to Lowville, New York requires a small amount of effort, but nothing worth having comes easy, right? The nearest airport is Watertown International Airport (ART), about 33 miles away; however, it offers only limited regional flights. For international travel, the closest major airport is Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW) in Canada, roughly 129 miles from Lowville. Travelers typically need a rental car, taxi, or bus to reach the town from either airport — but given that you'll probably be doing some hiking, it's best to have a car. The drive from New York City is long but not impossible, covering about 300 miles in roughly five hours depending on traffic.

It's not the simplest journey, but you won't care when you arrive. In spring and summer, the forest trails come alive with wildflowers; in fall, the Adirondacks become an unbelievable colorful tapestry of red, orange, and gold, making it perfect for hiking and scenic drives; and winter transforms the area into a snowy paradise, with cold-weather adventures like skiing and snowmobiling at your fingertips.