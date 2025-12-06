Southern Virginia's Top Retirement Destination Is A Quiet Rural Town Offering Affordability And Urban Escape
When you think of Virginia, the longstanding tourism slogan "Virginia is for Lovers" often comes to mind. The state is chock full of historical destinations and quaint small towns to explore. The Old Dominion State could also adopt the moniker "Virginia is for Retirees," given that it ranks among the best states in the U.S. for retirement, according to research. One of its retirement hotspots includes Virginia Beach, a gorgeous coastal destination and the state's most populous city. However, for those who prefer to escape the busy areas and enjoy a quiet, rural, and affordable town, you should head 89 miles inland to Southern Virginia's top retirement destination, Sussex.
The town of Sussex, with just over 110 residents, is part of the larger Sussex County, which has a population of approximately 10,712. The county was formed in 1754 and was named for the English county of Sussex. Earlier inhabitants were Native Americans, followed by European settlers (primarily British), since Virginia was one of the original 13 colonies, and became the 10th U.S. state in 1788. The heavily rural and agricultural county has a Black or African American population share of about 55% and a median household income of $62,821 annually, according to World Population Review.
The median home value in the town of Sussex is $187,200, well below the national average of $303,500, and homeownership is about 79% per Niche.com. The median household income is approximately $83,531, above the national average of $78,538, allowing money to stretch further due to the lower cost of living. According to HomeStratosphere, the town earned an overall retirement score of 95.44, saying that while it scores low on walkability and urban amenities, the quiet, rural lifestyle will appeal to retirees seeking an urban escape.
Things to see and do in the rural town of Sussex and Greater Sussex County
Explore greater Sussex County, which includes the towns of Stony Creek, Waverly, Wakefield, and Jarratt, beyond the tiny town of Sussex itself. The town of Sussex is home to one of the most famous historical sites within the county: The Sussex County Court House Historic District. The district features the 1828 Jeffersonian courthouse, the 1817 former treasurer's office, and the 1800 Dillard House, which historians believe operated as a tavern. About a 20-minute drive away is Waverly and its Downtown Historic District, where you can embark on a self-guided tour through the 3.1-square-mile town, originally formed in 1854. Both of these historic districts are listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
To learn about the county's peanut-farming heritage, visit the Miles B. Carpenter Folk Art Museum in Waverly, known as the first peanut museum in the U.S. and part of a folk-art complex. Then head about 12 minutes away to shop for peanut-themed products at the Wakefield Peanut Company. When you're hungry, pop by Wakefield's Virginia Diner, established in 1929 inside a former railcar, for southern specialties like fried green tomatoes, a breakfast buffet, daily specials, and of course, peanuts. It's the number one restaurant on Tripadvisor for down-home comfort food, with one review calling it "nice, fun and homemade food." For outdoor recreation, check out parks in Stony Creek, such as Stony Creek Park, which features exercise stations located along a walking and running track and sports fields, and Shands Park, a popular spot for ATV riders. There's also creek and riverfront exploration along the Nottoway River, a 130-mile-long scenic river.
Planning your trip to Sussex and more outdoor and historical sights to explore
The rural setting of Sussex County means you'll need a car to get around, as there is no regular fixed-route public transportation available. It's about an hour's drive from the state capital of Richmond, with its international airport and train hub, and approximately 3.5 hours from Washington D.C. A visit may be enjoyed in any season, with spring and fall considered ideal for mild weather, floral bloom, and leaves changing color come fall. Summers tend to be hot and humid, while winters bring colder temperatures and occasional snow.
For some history and rural just outside Sussex County, head to the 1,947-acre Chippokes State Park, about 41 miles from town, which has been an operating farmed plantation since 1619. Start at the visitor center and explore its historical buildings, gardens, and on-site museum; you can also hike, bike, or ride on 12 miles of trails. It also offers a campground and four cabins for the ultimate quiet, rural getaway at affordable rates. Just a few miles south is Bacon's Castle — build in 1665, restored in the 1980s, and considered the oldest brick structure in North America. For another small town Virginia experience, head to Suffolk, an idyllic weekend getaway with small-town charm and family-friendly fun just outside Norfolk, 51 miles away from Sussex.