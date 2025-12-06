Southern Virginia's Top Retirement Destination Is A Quiet Rural Town Offering Affordability And Urban Escape

When you think of Virginia, the longstanding tourism slogan "Virginia is for Lovers" often comes to mind. The state is chock full of historical destinations and quaint small towns to explore. The Old Dominion State could also adopt the moniker "Virginia is for Retirees," given that it ranks among the best states in the U.S. for retirement, according to research. One of its retirement hotspots includes Virginia Beach, a gorgeous coastal destination and the state's most populous city. However, for those who prefer to escape the busy areas and enjoy a quiet, rural, and affordable town, you should head 89 miles inland to Southern Virginia's top retirement destination, Sussex.

The town of Sussex, with just over 110 residents, is part of the larger Sussex County, which has a population of approximately 10,712. The county was formed in 1754 and was named for the English county of Sussex. Earlier inhabitants were Native Americans, followed by European settlers (primarily British), since Virginia was one of the original 13 colonies, and became the 10th U.S. state in 1788. The heavily rural and agricultural county has a Black or African American population share of about 55% and a median household income of $62,821 annually, according to World Population Review.

The median home value in the town of Sussex is $187,200, well below the national average of $303,500, and homeownership is about 79% per Niche.com. The median household income is approximately $83,531, above the national average of $78,538, allowing money to stretch further due to the lower cost of living. According to HomeStratosphere, the town earned an overall retirement score of 95.44, saying that while it scores low on walkability and urban amenities, the quiet, rural lifestyle will appeal to retirees seeking an urban escape.