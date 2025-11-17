This Underrated Small Town In Virginia Boasts Kayaking Spots, Scenic Charm, And Rich Colonial History

Since the early 1600s, Virginia has played a crucial role in the establishment of the United States as one of the original 13 British colonies, and is ripe with history at nearly every corner. As home to Civil War battlefields, former presidential homes, and plantations, The Old Dominion State has many historically significant sites for travelers, many located along a 120 mile stretch between the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., and the state capital of Richmond. This includes Manassas, Virginia's picturesque city with a giant farmers market and lively downtown and Fredericksburg, the historically rich Virginia city with endless food and fun. Just 20 miles southeast of Fredericksburg is the underrated small town of Port Royal, known for its scenic charm, kayaking, and colonial history sites.

Port Royal was established in 1652 as a port town along the Rappahannock River by early settlers who used the seaport for tobacco export, thoroughbred horses, and other trading. The official chartering occurred in 1744 by the state's General Assembly, and was the site of a Civil War battle in 1863 between Michigan and Brooklyn regiments of Union soldiers. It's other claim to historical fame was being the location of the capture of John Wilkes Booth in April 1865 after he had assassinated president Abraham Lincoln.

If you're flying into Virginia, the Richmond International Airport is an approximate 60 mile drive north of Port Royal, or a 66 mile drive south from D.C., along Highway 301 in Caroline County. For train arrival, both Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak service the Fredericksburg Station, where in less than 30 minutes you can be in Port Royal, where a car is necessary to get around. Fall and spring are the ideal months to visit, with fall colors and mild spring temperatures, whereas summers trend hot and humid.