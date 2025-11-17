This Underrated Small Town In Virginia Boasts Kayaking Spots, Scenic Charm, And Rich Colonial History
Since the early 1600s, Virginia has played a crucial role in the establishment of the United States as one of the original 13 British colonies, and is ripe with history at nearly every corner. As home to Civil War battlefields, former presidential homes, and plantations, The Old Dominion State has many historically significant sites for travelers, many located along a 120 mile stretch between the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., and the state capital of Richmond. This includes Manassas, Virginia's picturesque city with a giant farmers market and lively downtown and Fredericksburg, the historically rich Virginia city with endless food and fun. Just 20 miles southeast of Fredericksburg is the underrated small town of Port Royal, known for its scenic charm, kayaking, and colonial history sites.
Port Royal was established in 1652 as a port town along the Rappahannock River by early settlers who used the seaport for tobacco export, thoroughbred horses, and other trading. The official chartering occurred in 1744 by the state's General Assembly, and was the site of a Civil War battle in 1863 between Michigan and Brooklyn regiments of Union soldiers. It's other claim to historical fame was being the location of the capture of John Wilkes Booth in April 1865 after he had assassinated president Abraham Lincoln.
If you're flying into Virginia, the Richmond International Airport is an approximate 60 mile drive north of Port Royal, or a 66 mile drive south from D.C., along Highway 301 in Caroline County. For train arrival, both Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak service the Fredericksburg Station, where in less than 30 minutes you can be in Port Royal, where a car is necessary to get around. Fall and spring are the ideal months to visit, with fall colors and mild spring temperatures, whereas summers trend hot and humid.
Learn about the colonial history of Port Royal, VA
Uncovering Port Royal's history is a must-do attraction in this underrated town, and to start this historical look, head to the Port Royal Museum of American History, housed in a former bank building, with the historic Port Royal Schoolhouse next door. It's open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during most months of the year. You can pick up a pamphlet for a self guided walking tour of the Port Royal Historic District at the museum, or arrange a private, guided tour for your visit by calling or emailing ahead of time. For a nod to Virginia's plantation past, visit the Belle Grove Plantation, the birthplace of president James Madison and former Union headquarters during the Civil War. You can take a guided mansion tour or enjoy afternoon tea during varying hours throughout the year, starting at $15 for adults. Then head to mile marker 122 along Highway 301 near town to spy the sign for Assassin's End, which designates the spot of the former farm where John Wilkes Booth was captured and killed.
You can hunt for your own historical treasure at the Port Royal Trading Post, home to more than 70 vintage and antique dealers, and open Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Post exploring and treasure hunting, unwind and refuel at one of Port Royal's restaurants, which includes Horne's Restaurant, rated number one on TripAdvisor, which features an attached gas station and convenience store. Randolph's on the River, which is ranked number two on TripAdvisor in Port Royal, serves fresh seafood and other house-made items in a waterfront dining atmosphere.
Explore Port Royal's scenic charm by kayaking on the Rappahannock River and where to stay
With Port Royal's location along the Rapphannock River, scenic kayaking is a popular way to explore. The main launch area for kayaks and canoes is at the Port Royal Landing at the end of historic King Street, site of a public pier dating back to the 1700s. It's also adjacent to the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge, formed in 1996, a haven for migratory birds, spotted turtles, and monarch butterflies. The Port Royal Water Trail Guide , offered by Caroline County, consists of three paths along the river which commence from the landing area. The paths are intended for paddlers of each skill level: beginner, intermediate and advanced. The advanced route is 8 miles long, and is generally handled as a one way trip. Along the way, it directs you towards 14 historical and other landing stops, with directions and details for each. It's available for download from the Caroline County website and includes guidelines to follow, such as respecting private property, leaving no trace, being mindful of wildlife and nature, and being prepared safety-wise with gear and supplies.
Accommodations in Port Royal itself are limited, but for a historical stay, book one of the four master suites at the Belle Grove Plantation Bed and Breakfast with morning breakfast and optional four-course dinners in the evening with a scenic and charm-filled setting along the river. Nearby King George, about 10 minutes away, is home to the Woodside Inn Suites property with kitchenettes in each room. You can also head approximately 16 miles from Port Royal to the Chesapeake Bay adjacent town of Colonial Beach, Virginia's beautiful, best-kept secret beach town, for a variety of choices.