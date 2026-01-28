The Best Islands In Europe To Retire To, According To Research

Hvar is right off the coast of Split, Croatia, nestled in the Adriatic Sea. Known as idyllic and peaceful among expats who've retired there, the island offers beautiful nature, a temperate Mediterranean climate, and a safe environment. It was considered one of the safest tourist spots in all of Dalmatia in 2024, as reported by Croatia Week. Croatia has a low cost of living and excellent, affordable health care as well. One resident told Total Croatia News, "The emergency health point just outside the town was always excellent. On the one occasion we needed to get our child to hospital urgently, the helicopter from Split arrived in 12 minutes, and 12 minutes later mother and child were at Split hospital. You could not get there quicker from many parts of Split itself."

Boating and sailing are particularly popular activities, with many docks on the island in Hvar town and the island's other town, Stari Grad. Hvar is also called the "Island of Lavender," and you can buy fresh incense, essential oils, scented soaps, and other lavender products. You can also relax on the beach, climb to the top and enjoy panoramic views from Hvar Fort, explore the town that's filled with boutiques, shops, and cafes, and sample locally made wines. The vineyards in Hvar outside of Stari Grad are a UNESCO-protected site, and several tour options let you explore Hvar's long winemaking tradition. There's even a one-of-a-kind underwater winery that offers an exclusive tasting experience with seafloor views. For nature lovers, there are plenty of hiking trails through Hvar's countryside that provide breathtaking views.

Hvar experiences two main seasons — a bustling summer and a quiet, laid-back winter. In the summer, celebrities like Prince Harry and Beyoncé have been known to visit the island on their yachts. In the off-season, some restaurants and shops reduce hours or close, making Hvar ideal for retirees who want a balance of lively summers and peaceful winters.