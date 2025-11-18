Venice's 13 Most Affordable Stays For A Dreamy Italian Getaway That Won't Break The Bank

Picture Venice, and you might conjure images of grand palazzos, gondolas gliding beneath arched bridges, and luxurious suites with marble bathrooms. Now, what if you could capture that dreamy Venetian spirit without emptying your bank account? It can be done. There are definitely stays that feel authentic and comfortable while keeping their Italian charm (and your budget) fully intact.

From chic hostels in restored convents to boutique hotels hidden in quiet corners of the city, Venice has something for every sort of traveler. Each one is also utterly unique, including the neighborhood they're in, the décor, and just the vibes they exude. To have a benchmark for your own stay, each of our recommendations details why past guests like each spot and an approximate average nightly rate for two adults (or for a private room).

We have compiled some beautiful places in quieter "sestieri" (the Italian word for neighborhoods or boroughs), some near major sights, and others that are practically everywhere in between — all selected because they strike a smart balance between creature comforts and astounding value. Grab your travel journal and maybe an Aperol spritz. Luxurious mornings by a Venetian canal await you.