Arizona's Little-Known 'Baby Grand Canyon' Is One Of The State's Best-Kept Secrets

The Grand Canyon sits at the pinnacle of outdoor adventures for the fanny pack-toting traveler used to crowds. But a bit of effort goes a long way when it comes to deep dives into nature's rugged beauty, often revealing hidden gems. A jewel like Arizona's Coal Mine Canyon, the "baby Grand Canyon" that's less than 80 miles from the original, is one of the state's best-kept secrets. Located in northern Arizona, under two hours away from the world's first International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff, the destination offers a perfect detour for any Grand Canyon visit — or a worthy alternative.

Consider Coal Mine Canyon a potent distillation of bold-faced names and destinations that get more attention and visitors. Want rock spires like the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon or the steep cliffs of Oregon's Cottonwood Canyon State Park? Coal Mine offers a micro dose of both without having to travel to two separate states. While there's no official measurement, many sources like Your Hike Guide and visitors estimate that the canyon stretches roughly 6 miles in length and about the same at its widest point, meaning its "baby Grand Canyon" nickname can be misleading as well. Yet if this is your first time ever hearing about the destination, you're not alone.

Its relative obscurity can be chalked up to two factors. First, it's quite hard to reach, resting in between the Hopi and Navajo reservations (visitors must respect both tribes' rules during their visit) at the end of a desolate road. Secondly, it's overshadowed by big-ticket attractions, which bookend it. To the west, you'll find the Grand Canyon. To Coal Mine Canyon's southeast lies Petrified Forest National Park, one of Arizona's most stunning, lesser-known gems. Yet it's this same remoteness and lack of renown that also make it a rewarding destination for travelers looking for solitude.