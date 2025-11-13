Arizona's Little-Known 'Baby Grand Canyon' Is One Of The State's Best-Kept Secrets
The Grand Canyon sits at the pinnacle of outdoor adventures for the fanny pack-toting traveler used to crowds. But a bit of effort goes a long way when it comes to deep dives into nature's rugged beauty, often revealing hidden gems. A jewel like Arizona's Coal Mine Canyon, the "baby Grand Canyon" that's less than 80 miles from the original, is one of the state's best-kept secrets. Located in northern Arizona, under two hours away from the world's first International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff, the destination offers a perfect detour for any Grand Canyon visit — or a worthy alternative.
Consider Coal Mine Canyon a potent distillation of bold-faced names and destinations that get more attention and visitors. Want rock spires like the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon or the steep cliffs of Oregon's Cottonwood Canyon State Park? Coal Mine offers a micro dose of both without having to travel to two separate states. While there's no official measurement, many sources like Your Hike Guide and visitors estimate that the canyon stretches roughly 6 miles in length and about the same at its widest point, meaning its "baby Grand Canyon" nickname can be misleading as well. Yet if this is your first time ever hearing about the destination, you're not alone.
Its relative obscurity can be chalked up to two factors. First, it's quite hard to reach, resting in between the Hopi and Navajo reservations (visitors must respect both tribes' rules during their visit) at the end of a desolate road. Secondly, it's overshadowed by big-ticket attractions, which bookend it. To the west, you'll find the Grand Canyon. To Coal Mine Canyon's southeast lies Petrified Forest National Park, one of Arizona's most stunning, lesser-known gems. Yet it's this same remoteness and lack of renown that also make it a rewarding destination for travelers looking for solitude.
Take in the views and go for a hike
Sitting on the margins of the Painted Desert, Coal Mine Canyon expands upon the area's knack for vibrant, psychedelic colors. Hoodoos and the canyon's sandstone walls shift from a bracing red, through a signature layer of black coal, to pastel hues of yellow, beige, and even a tint of green. Your Hike Guide notes that the ground at the rim of the canyon can give way under your feet, so watch your step and resist the urge to peek over the ledge. Explorers should know there's limited access; with the area below the canyon rim belonging to the Hopi, you'll need a guide. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted that you can book one at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites tour desk.
The lack of developed infrastructure can be either a boon or a burden to visitors. Keep an open mind and you'll find it's more the former than the latter. As its name suggests, Coal Mine Canyon was a source of (low-grade) coal well before anyone considered it a destination. The canyon lacks clearly demarcated paths both along its rim and within, though some well-worn trails do traverse its top. The paths lead to horns that stretch out like peninsulas afloat in the canyon's abyss. The views from above can be either invigorating or somber, as evidence of the locale's desolation sticks out — the ditched abodes jutting out along the rim, punctuated by a rusting classic car losing its battle against time in a ravine. The more adventurous (and deft with a map and compass) can make a real meal out of a hike, traversing up to 3 strenuous miles by the estimate of AllTrails.
The ins and outs of reaching Coal Mine Canyon
Regardless of where you live, you'll need a car to get to Coal Mine Canyon. If you're already within driving distance, great. Otherwise, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is about a two-hour drive, with direct flights from Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Los Angeles. The closest major transit hub, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is a four-hour drive away.
Reaching Coal Mine Canyon's viewing area demands a bit of resourcefulness and vigor. Heading in from Tuba City, travelers must branch off Highway 264 down a dusty dirt road, past a windmill and water tank, to a picnic spot that's seen better days, per The American Southwest. To access the Navajo side, visitors must buy a permit from the Navajo Parks and Recreation website or office in Cameron, home to a historic trading post that's a compelling cultural gem.
If you're planning on booking a tour guide, you might as well also stay overnight at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites, offering Southwest-inspired interiors and Indigenous cultural immersion. Rooms cost about $150 per night. The temperatures in Coal Mine Canyon suffer from the intense Arizona heat, making midsummer trips a scorching affair. Book your visit for shoulder season instead. Be sure to bring your best hiking gear, and a solid camera — you'll want to take plenty of pictures.