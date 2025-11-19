Central California's Christmassy Coastal Town Is Famous For Its German-Themed Holiday Market
With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is rushing to make plans. Some people have international travel in mind to visit the best Christmas markets across Europe, while others are keeping their holiday getaways in the country since countless magical towns in America go all out come December. One unlikely destination for the season is California. If you think the state is too warm and sunny to celebrate the North Pole festivities, Cambria will have you reconsidering your plans. Here, you can expect millions of Christmas lights, Santa meet-and-greets, warm pretzels and bratwurst, and guaranteed festive cheer — you might just forget you're on the Golden State's Central Coast.
During the summer, Cambria is an underrated coastal destination that makes for a sleepy but charming escape. Come wintertime, and you won't even recognize it after it transforms into a holiday escape: welcome to the Cambria Christmas Market. The annual event transports you to a German-themed wonderland, where the only thing you should worry about is the number of festive treats you're going to have. Held at the Cambria Pines Lodge's grounds, the pet-friendly market runs from November 28 to December 31. Early-bird tickets cost $27.64 and $37.64 when purchased on their official site, while entry is free for five-year-olds and under (at the time of writing). Keep in mind that tickets are in high demand and sell out quickly.
To make the most of your trip, you can also book accommodation deals that come with admission to the market. The most popular option is the Cambria Pines Lodge since the event is held on the premises. Not only that, they also have a special offer on select dates that lets guests skip the lines to the Christmas lights display. The Sea Otter Inn has a package deal with shuttle rides, located a five-minute drive from the market. Otherwise, you can stay at the J. Patrick House and Inn, which is only a short walk from the event. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, located about 40 minutes southeast of Cambria by car.
What to eat and buy at the Cambria Christmas Market
The tradition of German-themed Christmas markets dates back to the 1300s, and Cambria incorporates many of the elements that make it so wonderful. The market itself is a vibrant extravaganza of products by local and regional artisan vendors. This year, shop for handcrafted art and jewelry made with real flowers from Pressing Petals. Then, pop by Beach Street Sea Glass' booth to check out their ocean-themed charms and jewelry. Don't forget to check out Love Story Project, where you can print a treasured memento to give as a sentimental present.
Over at Santa Barbara Coastal Candles' booth, you'll find organic, handmade scented candles with a variety of fragrances. From zesty mojito and misty sea salt to cedarwood cherry and floral sandalwood, these make great stocking stuffers. You can also shop for ceramic mugs, plates, and centerpieces from Endless Designs by Tobin. Afterward, let Linn's be your intro to the delightful bites — this booth will draw you in with the aroma of baked goods, and you'll leave with a jar of jam or jelly to use at home.
When it comes to food, there are plenty of must-tries, so make sure to leave room for everything. Crowd-pleasers include mac and cheese, hot dogs, schnitzel sandwiches, and soft pretzel sticks. One meal you can't go without is the bratwurst with sauerkraut and onions, a German Christmas market staple. Bread pudding makes for a great dessert — meanwhile, as you're exploring the market, munch on candied almonds, kettle corn, and gingerbread cookies. When you want to take a small break from all the walking, head to Biergarten for a pint of craft beer, glühwein, or a spiked hot cocoa.
California's Cambria Christmas Market offers family-friendly fun
Food and shopping are the tip of the iceberg at the Cambria Christmas Market — after all, what's a joyous holiday without telling Santa what you want for Christmas? The little ones can see if they've been naughty or nice and take a picture with the jolly figure. If Santa isn't visiting the Christmas market when you're there, he's most likely at the Cambria Nursery. Every Saturday from November 30 to December 21, he'll be meeting the children and listening to their wishes, after which Mrs. Claus will host a storytime session, followed by cookie decorating and hot cocoa.
The Cambria Christmas Market provides train rides to visitors no matter their age. Make core memories with your children and loved ones as the train takes you throughout the venue. Not only will you view the lights and decorations in all their glory, but you'll savor it all with a Christmas tale aboard. There's live music, too, contributing to the merriment. Whether you're listening to artists playing at the amphitheater or sitting down to enjoy their performance at the Biergarten, these fun concerts help everyone get in the holiday spirit.
The best part about the Cambria Christmas Market is undoubtedly the lights. The entire place is illuminated with 3 million lights that capture the magic of the holiday — it might even rival James Island County Park's 2 million lights in South Carolina. With a new spectacle every year, the dazzling display is omnipresent throughout the market — when you're taking a picture with Santa, indulging in cinnamon rolls, and strolling through the Christmas forest. Cambria knows how to preserve the joy of the season, entertaining both little kids experiencing the holiday for the first time and adults reliving nostalgic moments with their families.