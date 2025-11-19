Central California's Christmassy Coastal Town Is Famous For Its German-Themed Holiday Market

With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is rushing to make plans. Some people have international travel in mind to visit the best Christmas markets across Europe, while others are keeping their holiday getaways in the country since countless magical towns in America go all out come December. One unlikely destination for the season is California. If you think the state is too warm and sunny to celebrate the North Pole festivities, Cambria will have you reconsidering your plans. Here, you can expect millions of Christmas lights, Santa meet-and-greets, warm pretzels and bratwurst, and guaranteed festive cheer — you might just forget you're on the Golden State's Central Coast.

During the summer, Cambria is an underrated coastal destination that makes for a sleepy but charming escape. Come wintertime, and you won't even recognize it after it transforms into a holiday escape: welcome to the Cambria Christmas Market. The annual event transports you to a German-themed wonderland, where the only thing you should worry about is the number of festive treats you're going to have. Held at the Cambria Pines Lodge's grounds, the pet-friendly market runs from November 28 to December 31. Early-bird tickets cost $27.64 and $37.64 when purchased on their official site, while entry is free for five-year-olds and under (at the time of writing). Keep in mind that tickets are in high demand and sell out quickly.

To make the most of your trip, you can also book accommodation deals that come with admission to the market. The most popular option is the Cambria Pines Lodge since the event is held on the premises. Not only that, they also have a special offer on select dates that lets guests skip the lines to the Christmas lights display. The Sea Otter Inn has a package deal with shuttle rides, located a five-minute drive from the market. Otherwise, you can stay at the J. Patrick House and Inn, which is only a short walk from the event. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, located about 40 minutes southeast of Cambria by car.