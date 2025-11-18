Pennsylvania's Lovely Suburb Is Home To Museums, Parks, And The Thanksgiving National Dog Show

One small suburb just outside of Philadelphia is known for its quirky museums, quiet neighborhoods, local parks, and easy access to the big city. It's also a great destination for a family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation. With Philly just around an hour's drive away, Oaks is an unassuming place for travelers to set up base camp, though it offers plenty of draws of its own — including its proximity to Valley Forge National Historical Park and fun annual events like The National Dog Show.

For most people, Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, cranberry sauce, family visits, and maybe watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV while in a tryptophan-induced food coma. But for dog lovers, it's also time for The National Dog Show, a must-see event showcasing as many as 2,000 dogs recognized by the American Kennel Club. Founded in 1879, the event has celebrated purebred dogs every year since 1933, with over 200 breeds represented in the 2024 show (via NBC Sports).

If watching it on TV isn't enough for you, travel to see the competition in person at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from November 15 to 16. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (kids under four are free). At the show, visitors can expect to see agility and performance demonstrations and breed judging competitions. While this is a dog event, only human visitors are allowed, aside from the sanctioned dogs participating. Beyond this Thanksgiving show that draws dog enthusiasts from all over, Oaks has lovely parks, museums, and other attractions that make it worth a stop year-round.