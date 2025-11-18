Pennsylvania's Lovely Suburb Is Home To Museums, Parks, And The Thanksgiving National Dog Show
One small suburb just outside of Philadelphia is known for its quirky museums, quiet neighborhoods, local parks, and easy access to the big city. It's also a great destination for a family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation. With Philly just around an hour's drive away, Oaks is an unassuming place for travelers to set up base camp, though it offers plenty of draws of its own — including its proximity to Valley Forge National Historical Park and fun annual events like The National Dog Show.
For most people, Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, cranberry sauce, family visits, and maybe watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV while in a tryptophan-induced food coma. But for dog lovers, it's also time for The National Dog Show, a must-see event showcasing as many as 2,000 dogs recognized by the American Kennel Club. Founded in 1879, the event has celebrated purebred dogs every year since 1933, with over 200 breeds represented in the 2024 show (via NBC Sports).
If watching it on TV isn't enough for you, travel to see the competition in person at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from November 15 to 16. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (kids under four are free). At the show, visitors can expect to see agility and performance demonstrations and breed judging competitions. While this is a dog event, only human visitors are allowed, aside from the sanctioned dogs participating. Beyond this Thanksgiving show that draws dog enthusiasts from all over, Oaks has lovely parks, museums, and other attractions that make it worth a stop year-round.
Americana is on display in Oaks, Pennsylvania
Oaks happens to be home to a one-of-a-kind historic museum with a massive collection of eclectic Americana. The American Treasure Tour Museum has 100,000 square feet packed with pop culture memorabilia, from century-old self-playing musical instruments to circus sideshow art, a 22-foot tall shoe, a clown collection, and a castle made with around 400,000 popsicle sticks. Tickets are $18 for adults, with discounts for kids, seniors, and military members. It's in the same business park as the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Next door, visitors can also head over to Arnold's Entertainment Center for more family fun.
Just a few minutes away in the town of Audubon is the John James Audubon Center, a must-visit spot for birders and nature lovers. Admission is just $7 for adults, and there are guided tours through the Historic House, a home dating back to the early 1800s that belonged to famous naturalist and artist John James Audubon. Birdwatch along the more than 200-acre estate's nature trails after checking out bird-related exhibits and educational programs in the museum.
For more Americana mixed with nature, the nearby Valley Forge National Historical Park preserves the site where General George Washington and his troops camped in the winter of 1777-1778 during the Revolutionary War. A 10-mile driving loop takes visitors around notable sites like Washington's Headquarters, the National Memorial Arch, and the historic Valley Forge train station. An on-site museum also features Valley Forge encampment exhibits for history buffs seeking a deeper understanding of the area and its past. There are a ton of other parks to explore in and around Oaks, too, including Lower Perkiomen Valley Park, Evansburg State Park, Upper Schuylkill Valley Park, and Fort Washington State Park.
Plan your trip to and stay in Oaks
Flying into Philadelphia International Airport puts you within easy driving distance of Oaks and other small charming suburbs like Bethlehem, the little Pennsylvania city also known as America's "Christmas Capital," (a little over an hour away from Oaks). While you're in the area, explore more museums in Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown. Philly is home to world-class attractions like the famous Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as oddball and under-the-radar museums like The Mütter Museum and Historical Library.
There are plenty of places to stay in Oaks to fit every budget, with major hotel chains like Hilton, Hampton, and more ranging from around $80 to $180 a night. The nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort is a good pick for travelers looking for gaming fun, as it hosts a gaming floor, live entertainment, and restaurants. Plus, it's only a few minutes away from one of the biggest malls in the U.S., the King of Prussia Mall.
Whether you're headed to Oaks for the famous Thanksgiving National Dog Show or exploring its local museums packed with Americana and historical sites, there's plenty to do in this small suburb of Philly year-round. Oaks offers a unique blend of campy American entertainment, rich history, and opportunities to explore the outdoors.