Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Boasts A Show-Stopping Train Ride With Shenandoah Valley Beauty

There are many ways to enjoy the gorgeous natural landscapes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley, from hikes to scenic drives to some of the most stunning stargazing in Virginia at Shenandoah National Park. As the weather turns colder throughout the region, a particularly comfortable way to enjoy the scenery is by train. Climb aboard the Alleghany Special, part of the Virginia Scenic Railway, for a show-stopping three-hour train trip through the colorful George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

The three-hour round-trip journey begins and ends in Staunton, a historic gem of a city with artistic energy and local character. The route leads west, cutting through the rolling hills of the Shenandoah Valley, then passes through the national forests — characterized by Appalachian and mixed pine hardwood, as well as poplars, oaks, and maples — en route to Goshen, a village in Rockbridge County. The train reverses direction from Goshen, returning to Staunton the same way it came.

Depending on what kind of ticket you purchase, fares range from $65 to $137 per person, as of this writing. A plated meal with dessert is included in some fare categories, while other passengers have the option of preordering a boxed meal. Locally produced wine and beer are available for purchase on the train by those ages 21 and older.