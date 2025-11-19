Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Boasts A Show-Stopping Train Ride With Shenandoah Valley Beauty
There are many ways to enjoy the gorgeous natural landscapes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley, from hikes to scenic drives to some of the most stunning stargazing in Virginia at Shenandoah National Park. As the weather turns colder throughout the region, a particularly comfortable way to enjoy the scenery is by train. Climb aboard the Alleghany Special, part of the Virginia Scenic Railway, for a show-stopping three-hour train trip through the colorful George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.
The three-hour round-trip journey begins and ends in Staunton, a historic gem of a city with artistic energy and local character. The route leads west, cutting through the rolling hills of the Shenandoah Valley, then passes through the national forests — characterized by Appalachian and mixed pine hardwood, as well as poplars, oaks, and maples — en route to Goshen, a village in Rockbridge County. The train reverses direction from Goshen, returning to Staunton the same way it came.
Depending on what kind of ticket you purchase, fares range from $65 to $137 per person, as of this writing. A plated meal with dessert is included in some fare categories, while other passengers have the option of preordering a boxed meal. Locally produced wine and beer are available for purchase on the train by those ages 21 and older.
Plan a ride on the Alleghany Special
The Alleghany Special departs from Staunton at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It's just one of several train rides operated by the Virginia Scenic Railway. Another excursion to consider is the railway's Blue Ridge Flyer, which departs on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons, highlighting Blue Ridge Mountain beauty as it rolls through the gorgeous landscape. Planning a visit to the region in the fall? Book a ride on the Shenandoah Valley Limited, which offers Virginia's most renowned fall views for a limited time each year.
As for where to stay, consider booking a room at the Frederick House in Staunton (rooms from $110 per night), a quaint boutique hotel set across several historic houses near Mary Baldwin College. Or book a suite at the Historic Berkeley Place (rooms from $294 per night), an elegant hotel housed in a landmark from the late 1890s. Both are a short stroll away from the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum (admission $20), the former president's birthplace and one of the town's main attractions. Nearby dining options include Byers Street Bistro, a lively eatery serving elevated Southern-style food, a three-minute drive or a 12-minute walk from the train station. Grab a cappuccino and a pastry before boarding the train at Crucible Coffee Roasters, just a few blocks away from the station, and go for a sophisticated meal afterward at Bijou Staunton, specializing in seasonally inspired soups and salads.
Richmond and its international airport are about one hour and 40 minutes away by car. Washington, D.C., is farther away, but better connected by public transportation to Staunton — the trip takes about 4.5 hours by train, or 2.5 hours by car.