Chicago's Walkable Two-Mile Art Zone Offers Nonstop Color And Fun For Free

Chicago is a city renowned for its architectural marvels, art museums, and world-class dining, from the Michelin-starred Alinea to Chicago's barbecue king. When it comes to the best free things to do in Chicago, however, a walk through the Pilsen neighborhood is a must for street art fans. The walkable art zone, centered on 16th Street and spilling into the surrounding area, is a dynamic, 2-mile stretch of nonstop color and fun for free.

These public artworks represent a convergence of community spirit, artistic expression, and urban revitalization. The transformation started organically in the late '60s with muralists using public art to oppose the Vietnam War and inspire local Mexican-American residents, who now make up the group's largest community in the Midwest. Many of these muralists went on to global acclaim, and the creation of street art grew into an organized effort called the Art In Public Places initiative in 2012.

The initiative provided structure, support, and encouragement for artists, allowing the project to flourish with the introduction of more than 50 new murals since its inception. This does not include the independent murals that have gone up on the walls of private businesses throughout the neighborhood. For example, the mural on El Popocatepetl Tortilleria (image below) celebrates Mexican nationalism and references an active volcano near Mexico City that's steeped in Aztec mythology. The mural, by the husband-and-wife duo Manuel Macias and Brenda Lopez, can be found in Pilsen on 21st Street, a few blocks from the main art walk.