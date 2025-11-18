America's 5 Cities With The Best Thanksgiving Parades

Though maybe not as drawn-out as Christmas among the holidays for travelers, Thanksgiving Day has a place in travelers' hearts in its own right. Thanksgiving has two poles: On one end, the cozy, quieter experience of a gracious feast with family and friends; on the other end, the boisterous, extravagant visual feast of Thanksgiving Day parades. From the first Thanksgiving Day parade held over 100 years ago, the holiday tradition has become one that numerous major cities across the U.S. embrace in some way, drawing in massive crowds with a fanfare of floats, balloons, and performances.

Many of the major parades are televised nationally, though there really is no match for the experience of getting to witness the parade for yourself, swept up in its rollicking energy and collective cheer. Whether you're traveling within a city for the parade or passing through, you'll want to follow some tips for minimizing travel disruptions around the holiday season — nearly 82 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving in 2025, according to the AAA Newsroom.

These are the cities that truly stand out for their Thanksgiving parades. Some of them are easily recognizable, but other, smaller city parades have made the list, too, because of the quality and cultural weight of their parades. We gathered these cities based on their cultural and historical significance to the holiday, variety and ambition of the parade, and firsthand traveler experiences.