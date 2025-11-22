New York's Scenic Train Ride In The Catskills Is An Idyllic Round-Trip Adventure
From hiking and fly-fishing to skiing and snowboarding, there are many ways to explore the Catskills. Outdoor adventurers make the trek to Kaaterskill Falls, a sacred site to the indigenous Mohicans and one of America's oldest tourist attractions. Winter sports lovers hit the slopes at Hunter Mountain, while art enthusiasts head to the Thomas Cole National Historic Site or to Mount Tremper to see the world's largest kaleidoscope. One easy option for all ages and interests is a scenic round-trip ride on the Catskill Mountain Railroad.
The heritage railroad has its origins in the mid-to-late 19th century, when trains transported bluestone from local quarries to New York, where it was used to build the city's sidewalks. Passenger trains ran the other way, too, carrying city-dwellers to vacation spots in the mountains. Passenger service was suspended in the 1950s, and the last freight trains ran in 1976. Luckily, thanks to intervention from the county government and a group of volunteers, the railroad was revived for recreational use in 1982.
These days, the Catskill Mountain Railroad is open to the public for themed excursions that start and end in Kingston, NY, after completing a picturesque loop around Hurley Mountain. Past offerings have included the Easter Bunny Express, Ice Cream Sundays, Catskill Fall Foliage Adventure, and The Pumpkin Express — and happening now through the end of December is the popular, family-friendly Polar Express ride.
Plan a ride on the Catskill Mountain Railroad
Inspired by the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, the Polar Express is a festive train ride to the "North Pole." While rolling through the Catskills' wooded mountain scenery, onboard highlights include complimentary hot chocolate and cookies served by dancing chefs, Christmas carols, and an appearance by Santa and his elves. Various daily excursions are scheduled for upcoming weekends through the end of December 2025, and tickets (from $49 for adults and from $39 for children, with slightly higher prices at peak times) are available online. Learn more about the most breathtaking winter train rides across America, according to research.
Trains depart from Kingston's Westbrook Station, where free parking is readily available. (Passengers are advised to arrive 45 minutes before departure time.) The underrated city is full of award-winning eateries, including several within blocks of the station. Grab a cappuccino at Uptown Coffee, dine on Italian dishes at LOLA, enjoy French food at Le Canard Enchaine, or go for an elegant dinner and cocktails at Brickmen Kitchen + Bar. If you're interested in staying overnight nearby, Hotel Kinsley (rooms from $280 per night), housed in a restored 1860s-era bank, is a stylish choice just a short stroll away from the train station.
From Kingston, it's just a two-hour drive to New York City (or more with traffic). In the same amount of time, it's also possible to take a Trailways bus from Kingston to New York Port Authority. Or head the other direction and road-trip north to Scribner's, a lovely mountain lodge in the heart of the Catskills, just 45 minutes away by car.