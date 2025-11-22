New York's Scenic Train Ride In The Catskills Is An Idyllic Round-Trip Adventure

From hiking and fly-fishing to skiing and snowboarding, there are many ways to explore the Catskills. Outdoor adventurers make the trek to Kaaterskill Falls, a sacred site to the indigenous Mohicans and one of America's oldest tourist attractions. Winter sports lovers hit the slopes at Hunter Mountain, while art enthusiasts head to the Thomas Cole National Historic Site or to Mount Tremper to see the world's largest kaleidoscope. One easy option for all ages and interests is a scenic round-trip ride on the Catskill Mountain Railroad.

The heritage railroad has its origins in the mid-to-late 19th century, when trains transported bluestone from local quarries to New York, where it was used to build the city's sidewalks. Passenger trains ran the other way, too, carrying city-dwellers to vacation spots in the mountains. Passenger service was suspended in the 1950s, and the last freight trains ran in 1976. Luckily, thanks to intervention from the county government and a group of volunteers, the railroad was revived for recreational use in 1982.

These days, the Catskill Mountain Railroad is open to the public for themed excursions that start and end in Kingston, NY, after completing a picturesque loop around Hurley Mountain. Past offerings have included the Easter Bunny Express, Ice Cream Sundays, Catskill Fall Foliage Adventure, and The Pumpkin Express — and happening now through the end of December is the popular, family-friendly Polar Express ride.