Hidden In Virginia's Green Wilds Is A Secret Slot Canyon Hike With Southwest Vibes

Past hikers on AllTrails suggest starting the adventure early, even outside of peak times, as the small parking area near the trailhead (off State Route 80 in Saltville, VA) tends to fill up. The hike begins on a gravel section of the Brumley Mountain Trail. For about 3 miles, you'll trek slightly uphill through the Channels State Forest. The trail gets steeper and narrower after you see a sign for the Channels, and you'll continue up towards the summit of Clinch Mountain. At the top, take in panoramic views over rolling green hills and Virginia's tallest mountain peaks, including Mount Rogers, the state's highest point, known as the "Rooftop of Virginia."

After hiking across a wide rock field, you'll reach the maze of sandstone rock. Walk through the shadowy passageways, or if you're not claustrophobic, you can climb or crawl into tighter spaces and crevices. Since it's easy to get lost, Go Hike Virginia recommends leaving some sort of object as a marker at the point where you enter the Channels. This way, after taking your time to wander through the otherworldly slot canyon, you'll know where to exit and get back on the main trail.

There are a few lodging options in Lebanon, about a 20-minute drive from the trailhead, including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lebanon by IHG (rooms from $97 per night) and Super 8 by Wyndham Lebanon (rooms from $42 per night). The Food City supermarket nearby is ideal for picking up food and drinks for a picnic to take on the hike. The trailhead is about 3.5 hours by car from the closest major airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport.