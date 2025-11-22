Hidden In Virginia's Green Wilds Is A Secret Slot Canyon Hike With Southwest Vibes
The American Southwest is home to some of the most famous slot canyons in the world. There's Buckskin Gulch in Utah, one of the longest continuous slot canyons on the planet, and The Narrows at Zion National Park, accessible via an iconic river canyon trail that makes for an adventurous hike. There's also the impossibly photogenic Antelope Canyon in Arizona, though folks seeking a less-crowded alternative should turn their gaze to the nearby Cardiac Canyon and its surreal views. But many travelers seeking slot canyon hikes still aren't aware of the Great Channels, a slot canyon on the other side of the country that's a paradise for outdoor explorers.
Welcome to the vast Channels State Forest and Natural Area Preserve, home to high-elevation woodlands, dramatic cliffs, and a 400-million-year-old maze of sandstone rock known as the Great Channels of Virginia. Explore the scenic labyrinth on the Great Channels via Brumley Mountain Trail, a 6.4-mile out-and-back hike that leads through cave-like passageways and greenery-framed rock formations near the summit of Clinch Mountain, along with spectacular views over the surrounding landscapes from Middle Knob's Summit.
With 1,338 feet of elevation gain, the hike has a moderate difficulty level and takes about four hours to complete. Though it's popular with hikers in the know — and is considered both kid-friendly and dog-friendly, provided that dogs are kept on a leash — the natural preserve doesn't see the huge crowds of Antelope Canyon and other better-known slot canyons out West. No wonder it's considered one of Virginia's best-kept secrets.
Explore a cavernous maze at the Great Channels
Past hikers on AllTrails suggest starting the adventure early, even outside of peak times, as the small parking area near the trailhead (off State Route 80 in Saltville, VA) tends to fill up. The hike begins on a gravel section of the Brumley Mountain Trail. For about 3 miles, you'll trek slightly uphill through the Channels State Forest. The trail gets steeper and narrower after you see a sign for the Channels, and you'll continue up towards the summit of Clinch Mountain. At the top, take in panoramic views over rolling green hills and Virginia's tallest mountain peaks, including Mount Rogers, the state's highest point, known as the "Rooftop of Virginia."
After hiking across a wide rock field, you'll reach the maze of sandstone rock. Walk through the shadowy passageways, or if you're not claustrophobic, you can climb or crawl into tighter spaces and crevices. Since it's easy to get lost, Go Hike Virginia recommends leaving some sort of object as a marker at the point where you enter the Channels. This way, after taking your time to wander through the otherworldly slot canyon, you'll know where to exit and get back on the main trail.
There are a few lodging options in Lebanon, about a 20-minute drive from the trailhead, including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lebanon by IHG (rooms from $97 per night) and Super 8 by Wyndham Lebanon (rooms from $42 per night). The Food City supermarket nearby is ideal for picking up food and drinks for a picnic to take on the hike. The trailhead is about 3.5 hours by car from the closest major airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport.