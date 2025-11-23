Phoenix's Up-And-Coming Historic Neighborhood Is A Walkable Arizona Gem With Affordable Living

There's a lot to love about Arizona, and its affordability is very much a part of that. After all, the Grand Canyon State is full of scenic desert view spots where all you need is social security to live comfortably. Inside its largest and capital city of Phoenix, you can find affordable neighborhood gems, where walkability and affordability offer a great quality of life for residents. One such gem neighborhood is the up-and-coming Garfield, home to a historic district and walkable streets with colorful art displays.

The single square mile of Garfield houses both the Garfield Historic District and North Garfield district, which consist of approximately 769 historic properties covering a variety of architectural styles. Developed in 1883, Garfield was one of the first areas of Phoenix; before becoming primarily residential, the area was used for agriculture. Once residential, it became known as a "streetcar subdivision," as the city's Brill Line streetcar development spurred its creation. Garfield has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2010, and the Phoenix Historical Property Register since 2005, per documentation from the City of Phoenix's Historic Preservation Office, and it's known for having the largest number of pyramid cottages in the Phoenix Metropolitan area, a type of home with a pyramid shaped roof made out of brick.

You'll find the Garfield Historic District located between 7th and 16th Streets west to east and Roosevelt/Interstate 10 and Van Buren Streets from north to south. It's a mere seven-minute drive from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which comes with a mile-long fitness trail offering unique desert, mountain, and city views. If you'd rather take public transit, Garfield can be reached in just over 20 minutes from the airport using the light rail transit line.