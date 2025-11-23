Phoenix's Up-And-Coming Historic Neighborhood Is A Walkable Arizona Gem With Affordable Living
There's a lot to love about Arizona, and its affordability is very much a part of that. After all, the Grand Canyon State is full of scenic desert view spots where all you need is social security to live comfortably. Inside its largest and capital city of Phoenix, you can find affordable neighborhood gems, where walkability and affordability offer a great quality of life for residents. One such gem neighborhood is the up-and-coming Garfield, home to a historic district and walkable streets with colorful art displays.
The single square mile of Garfield houses both the Garfield Historic District and North Garfield district, which consist of approximately 769 historic properties covering a variety of architectural styles. Developed in 1883, Garfield was one of the first areas of Phoenix; before becoming primarily residential, the area was used for agriculture. Once residential, it became known as a "streetcar subdivision," as the city's Brill Line streetcar development spurred its creation. Garfield has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2010, and the Phoenix Historical Property Register since 2005, per documentation from the City of Phoenix's Historic Preservation Office, and it's known for having the largest number of pyramid cottages in the Phoenix Metropolitan area, a type of home with a pyramid shaped roof made out of brick.
You'll find the Garfield Historic District located between 7th and 16th Streets west to east and Roosevelt/Interstate 10 and Van Buren Streets from north to south. It's a mere seven-minute drive from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which comes with a mile-long fitness trail offering unique desert, mountain, and city views. If you'd rather take public transit, Garfield can be reached in just over 20 minutes from the airport using the light rail transit line.
Exploring the walkable Garfield neighborhood for history, architecture, and art
A stroll through Garfield will find you viewing historic homes and buildings, with some built as early as 1883. The most common architectural styles are vernacular, pyramid cottage, bungalow, period revival, and ranch style homes. There are also six historic churches, including the First Missionary Church, all of which were built between 1925 and 1931. No longer a functioning church, the building of the First Missionary has since been used as a gym and performance art venue, bringing benefits to the local community. You can embark on a self-guided walking tour, and refer to the map and informational piece created by the City of Phoenix (linked above) before setting out.
Afterward, head over to Pierce Street for some good eats, including Welcome Diner, a local favorite with an outdoor patio and happy hour serving farm-to-table diner fare. Across the street, Gallo Blanco Cafe and Bar serves Oaxacan-style Mexican food. Yelpers praise the consistently great tacos here, and one Tripadvisor reviewer called the place "the best Mexican food in Phoenix."
Art comes alive in a series of colorful murals, located throughout the Garfield Historic District, in the alleyways and along the streets, all crafted by local artists. At the heart of the community is the Alwun House Gallery, located inside a 1910 bungalow, it is a combination art gallery and performing arts venue, and includes an outdoor community and art park. The art park hosts a variety of community events, including First Fridays with vendors, performers, and food trucks, and Summer Splash Days, when it becomes a water park complete with water slides.
All about affordable and historic Garfield
Garfield is considered an up-and-coming neighborhood of Phoenix, at least in part due to its past struggles with disrepair, neglect, and crime, which took over as the construction of Interstate 10 began in the 1960s and 1970s (as reported by Phoenix Magazine). However, to help revitalize the neighborhood, a group of committed residents created the Garfield Organization and worked alongside the city to form a redevelopment plan for the area, and it's reaped the benefits ever since.
Part of that redevelopment plan included a commitment to affordable living for residents by the City of Phoenix, with two 60-unit apartment buildings in operation. The Garfield II building targets residents earning between 40 and 50% of the area's median income, while Garfield Terrace Apartments is aimed at seniors aged 55 and over. Additionally, The City of Phoenix and the Trellis Community Development company have broken ground on 10 affordable and sustainable homes, available for homeownership. According to Apartments.com, Garfield has an average monthly rent of $1,282 for a studio, $1,523 for a one bedroom, and $1,488 for a two bedroom unit. It also features a 73 out of 100 walkability score, and 76 out of 100 for bikeability. It is also close to public transit, helping diminish the need for a car.
One of the neighborhood gems you can walk to is the family-friendly Verde Park, which offers athletic courts, a recreation center, and a picnic area. Once you are done exploring beautiful Garfield, check out the nearby and affordable Deer Valley, an underrated neighborhood with friendly people, and a charming waterpark, located about 24 miles northwest of the Garfield District.