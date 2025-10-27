Retirees Can Enjoy Scenic Desert Views In These Arizona Spots Where All You Need Is Social Security To Live

While sunny Florida might be one of the best retirement states in the U.S., it certainly isn't the only state with attractive, retirement-friendly policies. The equally sunny Grand Canyon State of Arizona has also made a name for itself with lower housing costs and attractive housing options. And the state's renowned red-rock formations and Martian-like desert landscapes can be just as fascinating as beaches and big-city nightlife. Plus, Arizona has one specific thing going for it — it's one of the few states where retirees can comfortably live on social security benefits alone.

Trends show that retirees are increasingly depending on Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to fund their retirement, with 84% of people aged 65 and older receiving benefits in 2014, according to a report published by the Social Security Administration (SSA). That number increased to 86.9% by 2022 (via Pew Research Center). Arizona is one of the few states that has a Social Security benefits surplus, meaning the average amount people receive in benefits is more than they pay in expenses. However, these numbers depend on the assumption that mortgages are already paid off, and you're only paying other housing expenses, like property taxes and maintenance. Maintenance costs can vary based on the type and scope of repairs, but it's generally a good rule of thumb to set aside 1% of your property's value for annual maintenance.

Let's do some quick math. The median monthly payout in Social Security benefits in Arizona is $1,976, according to an analysis by Realtor.com, while average expenses are $1,874, allowing you to save $102 every month. Housing costs average $530 per month for residents whose mortgages are paid off, leaving over $1,300 for other expenses. Here are some places retirees are settling to make the most of these figures.