Retirees Can Enjoy Scenic Desert Views In These Arizona Spots Where All You Need Is Social Security To Live
While sunny Florida might be one of the best retirement states in the U.S., it certainly isn't the only state with attractive, retirement-friendly policies. The equally sunny Grand Canyon State of Arizona has also made a name for itself with lower housing costs and attractive housing options. And the state's renowned red-rock formations and Martian-like desert landscapes can be just as fascinating as beaches and big-city nightlife. Plus, Arizona has one specific thing going for it — it's one of the few states where retirees can comfortably live on social security benefits alone.
Trends show that retirees are increasingly depending on Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to fund their retirement, with 84% of people aged 65 and older receiving benefits in 2014, according to a report published by the Social Security Administration (SSA). That number increased to 86.9% by 2022 (via Pew Research Center). Arizona is one of the few states that has a Social Security benefits surplus, meaning the average amount people receive in benefits is more than they pay in expenses. However, these numbers depend on the assumption that mortgages are already paid off, and you're only paying other housing expenses, like property taxes and maintenance. Maintenance costs can vary based on the type and scope of repairs, but it's generally a good rule of thumb to set aside 1% of your property's value for annual maintenance.
Let's do some quick math. The median monthly payout in Social Security benefits in Arizona is $1,976, according to an analysis by Realtor.com, while average expenses are $1,874, allowing you to save $102 every month. Housing costs average $530 per month for residents whose mortgages are paid off, leaving over $1,300 for other expenses. Here are some places retirees are settling to make the most of these figures.
Tucson
Tucson is a fantastic place to retire if you're looking for big city amenities without having to splurge for places like Phoenix or Flagstaff. With looming, rugged mountains overlooking the city and wide open expanses, it's a haven for retirees looking to indulge in some hiking, trails, and stargazing. The nearby Saguaro National Park and Sabino Canyon offer stunning views of the area's arid and densely vegetated mountains, with hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and wildlife spotting being some of the more popular activities. Tucson is located within two hours of Phoenix and has connections to major national airports through its own Tucson International Airport. Factoring in property taxes and maintenence, housing costs are approximately $446 per month, based on an average home value of $324,535.
Tucson is also famous for its incredible culinary offerings. Its diverse historical influences and culinary delights earned Tucson the title of a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. With everything from high society fine dining to mouth-watering dishes at small eateries, Tucson is a foodie paradise.
To explore the Sonoran outdoors in a more structured way, check out the Arizona-Sonoran Museum. It's a zoo, botanical garden, and historical museum combined, and is highly rated on Tripadvisor for its high-quality and detailed exhibits. You can also take advantage of Tucson's dark skies to stargaze at the Kitt Peak National Observatory, which offers both daytime and nighttime guided tours and allows visitors to use their world-class telescopes to observe the sky.
Clarkdale
If you've ever planned an Arizona trip, you've probably added Sedona's iconic red rocks to your itinerary. But just 20 miles west of Sedona is an equally beautiful and underrated desert town called Clarkdale. Unlike Sedona, which is a popular tourist destination and attracts a lot of crowds in peak seasons, Clarkdale offers similarly stunning views without the massive crowds. The town lies in Verde Valley, a gorgeous outcrop of massive red rocks and shrubs, with the Verde River running through. Monthly property taxes and maintenance in Clarkdale start around $531 with an average home price of $465,649, and it's a great retirement town for those who want a quieter life close to nature.
Clarkdale also has awe-inspiring views of the desert right at its doorstep. One of the most popular destinations in the area is the Tuzigoot National Monument — a 1,000-year-old Sinagua Indian pueblo with panoramic views of the valley and river below. There are also options for kayaking or hiking alongside the Verde River, or birding, fishing, and hiking at Peck's Lake within town.
Clarkdale also ticks off another item on the retirement checklist: safety. The average rate of crime in Clarkdale is significantly lower than the national average (via Nextdoor), making it a relatively peaceful place to live. Although it doesn't have access to as many resources as larger cities like Phoenix or Tucson, it makes up for that in its quiet, relaxing ambiance.
Lake Havasu City
If you've struggled to decide whether you want to retire to a mountain town, or a desert town, or a beach town, why not choose option D: all of the above? That's exactly what Lake Havasu City offers. Set along Lake Havasu and the Colorado River on the border between Arizona and California, Lake Havasu City is for those who want to enjoy soft sand beaches, pretty green mountains, and spectacular desert landscapes in the same place. It's also pretty affordable, with monthly housing costs averaging around $543 for a $461,631 house, although they can increase with heavy repairs.
The most popular outdoor activities in Lake Havasu City are, naturally, water sports, boating, and swimming on the lake. But Lake Havasu also has a reputation for its eccentricity. For example, in 1968, Lake Havasu City's founder purchased the London Bridge. Yes, the actual, famous London Bridge, from London. It was then shipped into town in pieces and reconstructed over the Colorado River. So, if you've ever been interested in European history, Arizona is where you need to go!
Not only is the city relatively affordable, it's also safe and has plenty of amenities like hospitals and grocery stores, making Lake Havasu City one of the best retirement destinations in America. It's also a genuinely fun place to retire to without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a place that allows you to experience the best of a beach town and a desert, mountain landscape in your background, Lake Havasu City is the place to be.
Nogales
Along Arizona's southern border with Mexico is a city with a strong cultural heritage. Like many parts of southern Arizona, Nogales was once part of a larger city in Mexico, until it was split into two sections: Nogales in Arizona and Nogales in Sonora, Mexico. Because of its history, the artistic Arizona city's Mexican roots are reflected in its food.
It's also conveniently situated for anyone hoping to enjoy Mexico's beaches and resorts. There are three border crossings within the city: the Mariposa Gate for vehicles and pedestrians, the Morley Gate for pedestrians only, and DeConcini Gate, which is the only one open 24 hours. If your retirement plans include frequent vacations, Nogales is a pretty good place to stay, as homes are moer affordable (around $215,448 on average) and property taxes and maintenance start at $295 each month, allowing you to save plenty for vacations and other activities. On the American side, you can enjoy lakeside activities and camping at Patagonia Lake State Park, explore an 18th-century Spanish fort at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and stargaze at the certified International Dark Sky Park of Tumacácori National Historic Park. All of these attractions are within 25 miles of Nogales.
On the Mexican side, the quaint town of Nogales Sonora acts like an introduction to the Mexican vacation experience, with mouth-watering street food and handmade souvenirs. Drive west to the fabulous beach town of Puerto Penasco, a small fishing village on the Sea of Cortés (renamed the Gulf of California by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2023), less than five hours from Nogales, Arizona. For a longer trip, you can also head south to San Carlos and Guaymas, two popular snorkeling towns with clean, blue waters within 30 minutes of each other.
Camp Verde
For many retirees, being centrally located and having access to necessary amenities can be even more important than cost. And there's no place more centrally located in Arizona than Camp Verde, a small town between Flagstaff and Phoenix. Flagstaff is around an hour away to the north, while Phoenix is a little further away, about an hour and a half south. Set in the Verde Valley, famous for its red rock views and energy vortexes, Camp Verde offers fun experiences, stunning sights, and local wine tours without the crowds of more touristy locations like Sedona.
The town is situated in an area that's surprisingly lush for a desert landscape. Surrounded by the Prescott National Forest and Bradshaw Mountains, Camp Verde is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. You can spot bald eagles, otters, beavers, and more just a few miles out of town. One of the more popular areas for wildlife spotting is the Out of Africa Wildlife Park, in the northwest part of the town.
Camp Verde is also pretty affordable for its central location. Property taxes and maintenance average a minimum of $485 per month for a $424,389 house. There's also plenty to enjoy within town, like the Montezuma Castle National Monument — a historical Native American dwelling set in the limestone cliffs of Camp Verde. You can also go horseback riding, hiking, and off-roading around town, so it's perfect for indulging in some post-retirement fun.