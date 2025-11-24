Spain's Under-The-Radar Fairytale Village Is A Mountain Gem With Cobbled Streets

As a sunny dream destination in Europe for digital nomads, Spain is a popular vacation hotspot, thanks to its famous cities and year-round sunshine. Overtourism is becoming a big problem in Spain, so if you prefer quiet, rural locales as opposed to crowded big cities, consider visiting the under-the-radar mountain village of La Alberca.

Located about 45 miles east of the Portugal border in the province of Salamanca, La Alberca is found within the Sierra de Francia mountain range at an elevation of over 3,500 feet. This fairytale-like village is a around a three-hour drive from Madrid and about three-and-a-half hours from Porto, where you'll find a peaceful historic garden with strutting peacocks and river views.

With a population of a little over 1,000 people, La Alberca is known for its scenic cobbled streets and medieval architecture. It is a quiet village compared to major Spanish tourism sites, with the bulk of travelers visiting during summer, especially those who are embarking on the Camino de Santiago, Europe's equivalent of the Appalachian Trail. If you want to avoid fellow tourists, consider traveling outside the warmer months.