Florida's Small Bayside Community South Of Clearwater Is The Ideal Place For Retirees To Settle In

The Sunshine State remains one of the best states to retire to, thanks to its relative affordability, warm year-round climate, and excellent access to recreation and healthcare. About 70 miles south of Clearwater along Florida's Gulf Coast lies Sarasota — and just south of its early core, the waterfront community of Vamo, known for its relaxed, retirement-friendly atmosphere. Sarasota itself is known for its white-sand beaches, world-class aquarium, and welcoming coastal lifestyle. What was once an Indigenous hunting and fishing ground evolved into an agricultural community in the 1800s, and by the early 20th century, it had become a hub for wealthy visitors and relocating snowbirds.

The land farther south, including what would become Vamo, remained swampy and largely undeveloped until 1910, when Chicago millionaire and socialite Bertha Palmer purchased 140,000 acres and transformed the local agricultural scene. Her efforts turned the land profitable and sparked a regional land boom. In 1923, her estate sold part of the property to two real estate developers who built 13 homes in the then-popular Mediterranean Revival style along Vamo Drive and created the unincorporated waterfront community of Vamo — its name a portmanteau of abbreviations for Virginia (VA) and Missouri (MO), the developers' home states (via the Herald-Tribune).

By the end of the decade, the arrival of the north-south Tamiami Trail, connecting Tampa to Miami via Sarasota, further increased Vamo's appeal (via Homes.com). Marketed as "the Gem of Sarasota Bay," the community occupied prime waterfront terrain dotted with mangroves, cattle-grazing fields, and waterways favored by anglers. It remained largely unchanged until the 1950s, when new developers expanded inland, adding mid-century modern ranch-style homes and, later, contemporary builds. Today, unincorporated Vamo spans over 75 acres with more than 1,200 residences in a range of architectural styles. With its waterfront options, community amenities, and walking paths, Vamo offers a relaxed, coastal lifestyle that appeals to families and retirees alike.