Florida's Small Bayside Community South Of Clearwater Is The Ideal Place For Retirees To Settle In
The Sunshine State remains one of the best states to retire to, thanks to its relative affordability, warm year-round climate, and excellent access to recreation and healthcare. About 70 miles south of Clearwater along Florida's Gulf Coast lies Sarasota — and just south of its early core, the waterfront community of Vamo, known for its relaxed, retirement-friendly atmosphere. Sarasota itself is known for its white-sand beaches, world-class aquarium, and welcoming coastal lifestyle. What was once an Indigenous hunting and fishing ground evolved into an agricultural community in the 1800s, and by the early 20th century, it had become a hub for wealthy visitors and relocating snowbirds.
The land farther south, including what would become Vamo, remained swampy and largely undeveloped until 1910, when Chicago millionaire and socialite Bertha Palmer purchased 140,000 acres and transformed the local agricultural scene. Her efforts turned the land profitable and sparked a regional land boom. In 1923, her estate sold part of the property to two real estate developers who built 13 homes in the then-popular Mediterranean Revival style along Vamo Drive and created the unincorporated waterfront community of Vamo — its name a portmanteau of abbreviations for Virginia (VA) and Missouri (MO), the developers' home states (via the Herald-Tribune).
By the end of the decade, the arrival of the north-south Tamiami Trail, connecting Tampa to Miami via Sarasota, further increased Vamo's appeal (via Homes.com). Marketed as "the Gem of Sarasota Bay," the community occupied prime waterfront terrain dotted with mangroves, cattle-grazing fields, and waterways favored by anglers. It remained largely unchanged until the 1950s, when new developers expanded inland, adding mid-century modern ranch-style homes and, later, contemporary builds. Today, unincorporated Vamo spans over 75 acres with more than 1,200 residences in a range of architectural styles. With its waterfront options, community amenities, and walking paths, Vamo offers a relaxed, coastal lifestyle that appeals to families and retirees alike.
Vamo offers small-community feel while providing easy access to larger urban activities
Sarasota is known for its master-planned neighborhoods — some designed for families with kids, like Lakewood Ranch, and others for retirees, like Cascades, a resort-style community with strong residential appeal. Vamo balances these worlds, drawing retirees who may want a 55-plus community as well as those simply seeking a scenic, safe place to live. Home prices in Vamo have historically been lower than in other waterfront areas of the county, another perk for retirees on fixed incomes.
Vamo technically encompasses six neighborhoods. Pelican Cove, a 55-plus community, features condos and townhomes along with three clubhouses, a community pool, and a cultivated bird sanctuary. The Meridian at Oaks Preserve boasts vaulted ceilings that feel luxurious, especially paired with the waterfront views and generous square footage. Portofino on the Bay and Fisherman's Bay are gated enclaves on Sarasota Bay, while Park East Club is a 55-plus mobile home park catering to retirees. Tropical Shores appeals to boaters with its private marina and kayak launch. Meanwhile, the original baker's dozen of Spanish-style homes in stucco and wrought iron remain landscaped in lush foliage, a nod to the area's historic heritage.
With a population of under 3,000, Vamo retains a small-community feel, its tranquil energy matching that of Osprey, a laidback Gulf Coast town known for its parks and easy coastal access, just 2 miles south on the Tamiami Trail. But Vamo blends this suburban ease with proximity to greater Sarasota, including 35 miles of beaches, world-class art at the Ringling Museum, and award-winning Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. "It's close to everything," says local realtor Michael Johnson. That includes Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), 14 miles north, and even the Tampa metro area, roughly 70 miles away.
Home prices are still affordable but on the rise
Niche ranks Vamo as the most desirable place to live in Sarasota County, citing its safety, affordability, cleanliness, quiet atmosphere, walkability, dog friendliness, and quality public schools. About 75% of residents own their own homes, underscoring the neighborhood's stability and strong community ties.
Although Sarasota is by no means the most affordable area in Florida, Vamo — with its mix of historic properties, mid-century ranch homes, condos, and newer waterfront residences — still ranks high for value based on its median home price. According to real estate data, homes in Vamo average about $345 per square foot, with median prices hovering in the mid-$400,000s, compared with more than $500,000 countywide (via Florida Realtors). In addition to the historic homes along Vamo Drive, the community now includes a variety of property types commanding a range of prices that are only expected to increase as Sarasota continues to grow, per Homes.com. Even so, Vamo remains an attainable entry point into the Sarasota market, with bayfront homes priced well below the multimillion-dollar ranges typical of nearby Siesta Key or Casey Key.
According to Sarasota Magazine, in 2018, the County purchased one of two historic Vamo homes then on the market as part of the Neighborhood Parkland Acquisition Program, converting part of the 3-acre bayfront site into public parkland. The county later listed the 1925 Mediterranean Revival-style home for sale to help fund the project, but kept the historic, 1900 two-story lodge and the shoreline parcel — shaded by mangroves and old oak trees with a wide grassy lawn — for public use. When complete, the new park will feature a restored boat launch, walking paths, fishing pier, native landscaping, and picnic shelters, preserving Vamo's character as one of Sarasota's most scenic, historically rich coastal enclaves full of "Old Florida" charm.