Oregon's Oldest Restaurant Is A Historic Portland Establishment Famous For Coffee And Turkey

In a place celebrated as a top foodie city in America, one restaurant stands as a delicious testament to Portland's enduring history: Huber's Café. Opened in 1879, just 20 years after Oregon became the 33rd state, this historic establishment continues to thrive as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oregon. What's its secret? Some might say it's the restaurant's famous culinary pairing: roast turkey and Spanish coffee.

Huber's history started under a different name, the Bureau Saloon, serving strong drinks and simple dishes. In 1895, the business was renamed Huber's Café after one of the bartenders bought out his partners. It was around that time that it introduced its now-iconic turkey sandwiches, which originally came as a free addition to drink purchases. Turkey became its signature dish — now offered in its food menu as a turkey leg or breast with wings — and pre-ordered turkey packages are available to go and serve up to 10 people. The baked sugar-glazed ham has emerged as another favorite, and customers can enjoy both meats with a Half & Half plate. The ham and turkey each come with a bounty of Thanksgiving-style sides.

The drink menu has all the bases covered, from craft beer and cider to Willamette Valley wines and custom cocktails, but the fiery Spanish coffee is Huber's second signature item. The drink features a mix of Kahlua, Cruzan 151 rum, Bols Triple Sec, and coffee, prepared and flamed tableside in a sugar-rimmed glass, then topped with whipped cream and nutmeg. The dramatic, festive preparation makes the Spanish coffee an attention-grabber inside the restaurant and on social media. The drink also bolsters Portland's newly minted title as the coffee capital of America (sorry, Seattle), where you can order the best coffee in the entire country.