America's Best-Smelling Cities, Per The Internet

The sense of smell is one of the most captivating yet peculiar human senses. It's closely tied to the brain's ability to conjure memories and evoke powerful emotions. It aids survival by helping us avoid danger, identify and taste nutrient-rich foods, and even select a mate. Remarkably, it's also the earliest sense developed in the womb. Pleasant smells can transport us; unpleasant ones can warn us. And odors can undoubtedly influence how you feel about a trip to a different city, which is why we set out to explore which American cities smell the best — with the help of previously published rankings and online comments. Based on internet evidence, six cities emerged as standouts: Seattle, Honolulu, Santa Fe, Santa Cruz, and Reno.

While scent is subjective, certain universal qualities emerged: flora like rosemary, lavender, and pine; coastal breezes; limited industrial or sewage odors; and distinctive cultural aromas — in the way, for example, Grenada smells like cookies. We focused on cities that smell appealing year-round and have a reputation for signature scents. Some cities enjoy brief fragrant seasons but are also known for unpleasant odors, so they didn't make the cut. Take Los Angeles, often cited as one of the most polluted and worst-smelling U.S. cities, yet in spring, its jasmine blooms can briefly mask the urban funk.

Marcel Proust, the turn-of-the-century French writer, famously explored how sudden sensory triggers, including smells, can unleash vivid moods and memories. Think about the last time you inhaled warm pine needles or caught the briny breeze in a coastal town. What rose to the surface? Whether you're aiming to share a mood or rekindle a moment, let this list of America's best-smelling cities guide your next aromatic escape.