11 Gas Station Chains That Have The Cleanest Restrooms
When you're on the road, gas stations can provide a convenient and sometimes essential bathroom break. Unfortunately, many aren't known for cleanliness, and some restrooms can be pretty gross. However, certain gas station chains take pride in maintaining spotless facilities. With a commitment to hygiene and staff trained to keep things clean, these chains are a reliable restroom stop.
Beyond cleanliness, many locations offer freshly prepared food for a hot meal on the road, along with coffee, drinks, and other amenities. Across the U.S. and Canada, these gas stations serve as ideal pit stops for travelers. Many American drivers stop to use the restroom while traveling, sometimes making bathroom breaks more frequent than food stops. For gas companies, the effort of maintaining a clean restroom pays off — data from an NCAS survey, as reported by Opiniater, shows that cleanliness plays a bigger role in driving sales than the price displayed on the fuel sign.
Our rankings are based on online reviews from Tripadvisor and Yelp, as well as lists and ratings from sites like GasBuddy and USA Today. We focused on chains whose restrooms are consistently praised as clean across multiple locations. Just keep in mind that not all locations offer restrooms, so check online before you stop.
Buc-ee's: Texas's spacious and spotless restrooms
This small gas station chain has the cleanest bathrooms and is definitely worth a detour. Primarily located in Texas, Buc-ee's offers far more than just gas. The chain is a popular one-stop shop for a hot meal, a clean restroom, and a quick refuel. For a tired traveler, Buc-ee's is a roadside oasis.
The restrooms at Buc-ee's deserve all the hype they receive. Reddit reviews mention pristine and spacious stalls, along with staff dedicated to keeping the facilities spotless 24/7. The company was named "best rest stop in America" in 2016 by Bon Appétit magazine and earned the 2012 Cintas award for "Best Restroom in America." Buc-ee's sets a high standard for neat facilities and a welcoming atmosphere.
Buc-ee's is sometimes called the "Disney of convenience stores," and the cult favorite is expanding into more states. Buc-ee's was founded on the value of providing a unique and exciting gas station experience for visitors. The stores are praised for their "Texas-sized" food and drink selection, offering hot meals such as brisket sandwiches, burritos, and tacos, along with a variety of sides. If you're on the road, Buc-ee's is an ideal pit stop, providing everything a weary traveler might desire.
Maverik: America's best restroom
The gas station chain carrying the slogan "Adventures first stop" is known for more than just fuel. Maverik has built a reputation for spotless, dependable restrooms that travelers can count on. In 2024, Cintas crowned it "America's Best Restroom," and the company maintains that same standard of cleanliness across every location.
Maverik was also recognized in 2019 by GasBuddy as the top gas station restroom in six states (more than any other gas station company): Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. While its food selection and gas prices sometimes get mixed reviews, few would argue that it isn't one of the best bathroom stops on the road. As one Yelp reviewer, Melissa D., noted, "The store itself was squeaky clean—bathrooms were very nice and clean as well."
Across more than 800 U.S. locations in 21 states, Maverik embraces an outdoorsy and adventure-inspired theme. The company claims to create "the coolest convenience experience on the planet," offering its signature BonFire Food — freshly prepared in-store each day. Whether you're taking a bathroom break, grabbing a snack, or a cup of coffee, Maverik makes sure every stop feels like the beginning of an adventure.
QuikTrip: 24/7 spotless gas station
QuikTrip has earned a reputation as a convenient stop for travelers. Locations offer spotless facilities, friendly service, and a wide variety of snacks and beverages. Known for reliability, QuikTrip maintains high standards across all stores, giving travelers confidence in clean restrooms, affordable gas, and quick meals.
The brand operates over 1,000 stores across 17 states, mainly located in the South and Midwest. Since 1976, locations have been open 24 hours. Its menu features unique items like chicken bacon ranch pizza alongside an extensive selection of fast-food options.
QuikTrip has been recognized for its cleanliness. According to GasBuddy in 2019, QuikTrip has earned the title of cleanest restroom in three states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Travelers on Tripadvisor praise the chain, saying, "From getting gas for my car, to coffee and snack foods, to clean restrooms and friendly cashiers, QuikTrip can't be beat!" Whether you're fueling up, grabbing a snack, or taking a bathroom break, QuikTrip lives up to its reputation as "best convenience store." The brand stands out as a true highway gem.
Wawa: The East Coast's best pit stop
Wawa is one of the best ways to experience regional food on a road trip. The chain is praised for combining technology and innovation with convenience, speed, and a commitment to quality and cleanliness. Across its 1,160 locations throughout the Eastern United States, Wawa offers prepared food with touchscreen ordering and restrooms that are consistently spotless.
Wawa restrooms are widely recognized as some of the cleanest in the six states where the chain operates. According to GasBuddy in 2019, Wawa provides the cleanest restrooms in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Florida. Reviews highlight modern facilities and staff dedicated to keeping everything neat, making Wawa a reliable stop when you need a bathroom break. Wawa's food is highly rated, with a menu often considered better than most fast-food chains. Customer favorites include customizable comfort foods and breakfast sandwiches. Wawa's hoagie is so iconic that the brand even celebrates an annual Hoagie Day, giving away tens of thousands of free hoagies (per Fox29). Wawa has developed a loyal customer base through friendly service, convenience, and its famous food and drink options.
Love's: Friendly service and pristine bathrooms
Love's Travel Stops, typically referred to as "Love's," are primarily located in the South and Midwest of the U.S., with 644 locations across 42 states. The chain is a well-known haven for long-distance road trippers and truckers, and it's an excellent stop for anyone seeking clean restrooms and a meal on the road.
The chain is known for gasoline and diesel at competitive prices and carries all the travel essentials, such as snacks, drinks, and personal care items. Many locations also feature fast-food franchises for a quick grab-and-go meal, while others even offer freshly prepared food and coffee.
Some locations offer unique amenities, like showers to freshen up after a long day of driving (per Love's). If you're traveling with a pet, Love's provides a dog park for your furry companion at over 400 stores. Known for its reliably clean restrooms, Love's has become a trusted stop for travelers. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Clean place and friendly faces! Customer service was excellent, and bathrooms were spotless! Thank you, Love's!" While Love's is just a gas station, when you are on the road, a clean restroom can truly brighten your day.
Irving: The North's cleanest bathroom
Founded in New Brunswick, Canada, Irving Oil has grown to over 900 locations. Since 1924, the brand has been known for reliable fuel, clean traveler-accessible restrooms, and convenience stores stocked with a variety of products. The company's website states: "Really clean restrooms – that's our commitment to our customers. With regular cleanings and restocking throughout the day, we're always ready to welcome you and your family any time you need to stop by."
The chain encourages feedback on its restrooms and aims to make travelers feel welcome. Some locations even offer dog parks, making Irving a convenient stop for those traveling with pets. Its stores carry a range of items, including pizza, fountain drinks, and auto supplies. The chain has locations across the northeastern United States and Canada. Irving was rated as having the best gas station restrooms in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont (per GasBuddy in 2019).
While Irving receives mixed reviews online due to occasional pump malfunctions and inconsistent pricing, few can deny the company's dedication to maintaining clean, welcoming restrooms for anyone who needs them.
Sheetz: Americas gas, food, and bathroom stop
Sheetz has perfected the ideal road stop for travelers, offering food, beverages, and clean restrooms available 24/7. The company is committed to top-of-the-line convenience and cleanliness. Sheetz's iconic touchscreen menu provides customizable options, such as its highly rated turkey sub and loaded fries. Reviews highlight large portions and fast service, making it perfect for a meal on the road or a midnight snack.
Sheetz bathrooms are frequently praised as spacious, with large mirrors and clean stalls. Competing with Wawa in many states, Sheetz earns the top spot for best restrooms in Ohio and West Virginia, according to GasBuddy in 2019.
The brand markets itself with slogans like "let your inner freak lead you into a masterpiece." They claim to offer over one million bizarre food combos. Sheetz aims to provide a fun, customer-friendly experience rather than just fuel and snacks. Many locations feature music, bright interiors, and a casual, fun vibe. Sheetz was named runner-up for best gas station by USA Today due to its impressive food options and 24-hour convenience.
Casey's: Midwest's best pizza and clean restrooms
Casey's General Stores, often referred to simply as Casey's, is an American convenience store and gas station chain. The company is famous for its pizza and spectacularly clean restrooms. Casey's is frequently praised for having one of the cleanest restrooms among U.S. convenience-store chains and has been named the cleanest restroom in Indiana and Oklahoma, according to GasBuddy in 2019.
After a long day checking out the most storied U.S. routes, Casey's pizza is convenient and always hits the spot. The pizza has been made fresh daily since 1984 and is served with a variety of toppings, available all day long. The breakfast pizza is particularly popular, thanks to its generous portion sizes, melted cheese, and plenty of meat options, perfect for a hearty meal. For those seeking more than pizza, Casey's also offers hot and cold sandwiches, along with sides to satisfy every craving, including cinnamon rolls, soft pretzels, and seasonal desserts.
With nearly 2,900 stores across 19 states, the chain takes pride in providing friendly service and maintaining a spotless store. With a wide variety of food options and clean facilities, Casey's is an ideal rest stop for anyone traveling.
Stewart's Shops: New York's most reliable restroom
Stewart's Shops are a staple for New Yorkers, providing small towns with gas, convenient meals, and grocery essentials. The company's more than 400 locations across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire are known for award-winning dairy products and restrooms that are always kept clean. Stewart's won the title of "Best Milk in New York State" in the 2025 New York State Fair competition, too. Customers praise the rich taste and freshness of its products. All milk is delivered to stores within 48 hours of being produced, and the company offers a variety of dairy products — from ice cream to cheese and flavored milk.
Stewart's Shops are also a gem for travelers seeking a clean restroom. The chain is recognized as having the best gas station restrooms in New York, according to 2019's GasBuddy study. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Cleanest bathrooms I've ever seen at a gas station! Probably cleaner than your bathroom at home." The company is highly rated online, with many reviews praising its spotless restrooms and facilities. Others mention the friendly staff and mouthwatering ice cream as reasons for choosing Stewart's. If you're traveling on the road or hiking in the mountains, Stewart's has your back.
Rotten Robbie's: Cheap gas and flawless stalls
Rotten Robbie is a small, family-owned gas station chain primarily located in Northern California. Don't let the silly name fool you — Rotten Robbie takes its premium service and top-of-the-line restrooms seriously. The chain earned GasBuddy's 2019 title of cleanest restroom in California and is known as a goldmine of cleanliness and friendly service.
Beyond its simple and pristine stores, the company typically offers affordable gas prices, especially for members of its rewards program. The combination of great fuel prices, convenience items, and quick service makes it a go-to stop for travelers. The stores are well stocked with snacks and drinks, and visitors often note the helpful staff and neat layout.
Many locations also offer car wash services starting at $13, along with free air-filling stations. With competitive prices and clean bathrooms, Rotten Robbie knows how to keep customers coming back.
Turkey Hill: A clean community gem
Turkey Hill is a convenience store and gas station chain primarily located in the eastern United States. Turkey Hill provides customers with sanitary restrooms for a bathroom stop without having to venture out of their way. They also offer highly rated prepared food and drinks made fresh daily. Many locations feature hot sandwiches and a wide array of fountain drinks, perfect for a taste of regional food without leaving the highway.
They advertise fast service, convenient locations, and great coffee. Reviews also mention affordable prices and impressively clean stores. According to a visitor on Yelp, "This store is clean! The outside trash cans were clean and empty. Parking lot was picked up and well marked. The restrooms were shiny, clean and sanitary. The coffee bar was neatly and completely stocked with a great variety of options and flavors."
Locals adore the convenience store, and anyone traveling through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, or Delaware should keep an eye out for Turkey Hill — for a hot meal, a cup of coffee, and a clean bathroom stop.
Methodology
Anyone who has traveled has likely needed a quick restroom stop on the road. This list was compiled using rankings from GasBuddy's cleanest gas station restrooms by state, USA Today's cleanest restroom list, and the Cintas cleanest restroom contest. We also analyzed customer reviews on Yelp and Tripadvisor to see what visitors have to say about the facilities. The purpose of this article is to help travelers know where to stop when they need a bathroom on the road. These gas stations aren't ranked; they are simply presented as a list.