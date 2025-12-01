11 Gas Station Chains That Have The Cleanest Restrooms

When you're on the road, gas stations can provide a convenient and sometimes essential bathroom break. Unfortunately, many aren't known for cleanliness, and some restrooms can be pretty gross. However, certain gas station chains take pride in maintaining spotless facilities. With a commitment to hygiene and staff trained to keep things clean, these chains are a reliable restroom stop.

Beyond cleanliness, many locations offer freshly prepared food for a hot meal on the road, along with coffee, drinks, and other amenities. Across the U.S. and Canada, these gas stations serve as ideal pit stops for travelers. Many American drivers stop to use the restroom while traveling, sometimes making bathroom breaks more frequent than food stops. For gas companies, the effort of maintaining a clean restroom pays off — data from an NCAS survey, as reported by Opiniater, shows that cleanliness plays a bigger role in driving sales than the price displayed on the fuel sign.

Our rankings are based on online reviews from Tripadvisor and Yelp, as well as lists and ratings from sites like GasBuddy and USA Today. We focused on chains whose restrooms are consistently praised as clean across multiple locations. Just keep in mind that not all locations offer restrooms, so check online before you stop.