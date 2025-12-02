This Chicago Suburb Is Known For Small-Town Charm, Spacious Lots, And Scenic Parks
Chicagoland is home to many pleasant suburbs, like the affordable and charming town of Joliet, along with Naperville, which Niche.com named the best place to live in the United States. But if you're exploring the Chicago suburbs, don't miss the hidden gem of Prospect Heights, either.
Located about an hour by car or about 45 minutes by train from downtown Chicago, Prospect Heights, Illinois, offers a small-town-like ambiance with lovely parks, vibrant art events, and single-family homes on spacious half-acre lots, attracting individuals and families who prefer a little elbow room combined with convenient access to a nearby city. With a population of over 15,000 people, Prospect Heights offers plenty of restaurants and other amenities for both residents and visitors.
Staying overnight in Prospect Heights? There are a few hotels in the town, with a wider variety of accommodation options in Chicago and nearby suburbs like Northbrook, Glenview, and Mount Prospect. (When planning your trip, don't confuse Prospect Heights, Illinois, with Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, New York, one of the hottest neighborhoods in America.)
Prospect Heights' scenic parks
Prospect Heights is home to over a dozen parks of a variety of sizes, many of them offering sports fields, playgrounds, and trails. For example, Izaak Walton Park is a 4-acre park with a winding nature trail; it's also the site of the city's ArtWalk and Art Fair, and you can spot lovely murals and sculptures by local artists throughout the park. One Google reviewer calls it "a small diamond for the City of Prospect Heights." The 3-acre School Street Park keeps kids busy with a playground and zip line. And Walnut Woods is a peaceful 8.5-acre wooded park with a dog-friendly walking trail.
The Prospect Heights Park District also owns the Old Orchard Country Club, a 100-acre property that features an 18-hole golf course and banquet facility. The country club website explains that it "offer[s] a country club experience to the general public with our personal service, fast greens, and excellent golf course conditions that rival private clubs." The Gary Morava Recreation Center is another community highlight, with an outdoor playground, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, and a variety of indoor and outdoor athletic amenities.
Where to eat in Prospect Heights
For its size, Prospect Heights is home to a surprising variety of tasty restaurants that are beloved by the local community. On Tripadvisor, the top-rated restaurant is Union Ale House, where reviewers rave about the juicy burgers, fried pickles, and mac and cheese. One reviewer describes it as a "pub that goes above and beyond in service and food."
With over two dozen other restaurant options in town, you have many options. Popular spots include Monica's Mexican Restaurant, with many types of tacos, burritos, and other Mexican specialties like chile rellenos; the Indian restaurant Spice Mantra, serving tasty curries and biryani; and Fry the Coop, specializing in all things fried chicken.
Depending on when you visit Prospect Heights, you might get the chance to attend one of the community events hosted throughout the year, like Lotería Family Night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in late September, the Halloween celebration of Spookfest, or the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in late November.