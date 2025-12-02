This Chicago Suburb Is Known For Small-Town Charm, Spacious Lots, And Scenic Parks

Chicagoland is home to many pleasant suburbs, like the affordable and charming town of Joliet, along with Naperville, which Niche.com named the best place to live in the United States. But if you're exploring the Chicago suburbs, don't miss the hidden gem of Prospect Heights, either.

Located about an hour by car or about 45 minutes by train from downtown Chicago, Prospect Heights, Illinois, offers a small-town-like ambiance with lovely parks, vibrant art events, and single-family homes on spacious half-acre lots, attracting individuals and families who prefer a little elbow room combined with convenient access to a nearby city. With a population of over 15,000 people, Prospect Heights offers plenty of restaurants and other amenities for both residents and visitors.

Staying overnight in Prospect Heights? There are a few hotels in the town, with a wider variety of accommodation options in Chicago and nearby suburbs like Northbrook, Glenview, and Mount Prospect. (When planning your trip, don't confuse Prospect Heights, Illinois, with Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, New York, one of the hottest neighborhoods in America.)