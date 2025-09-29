Situated Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Sun-Dappled Stopover With Fishing And Hiking
Arizona's diverse landscape provides ample opportunities for travelers to explore, whether it be cities, deserts, mountains or the wondrous Grand Canyon. The 144-mile stretch between the state capital of Phoenix and Flagstaff is home to destinations such as Camp Verde, a high desert getaway with cliffside ruins and small-town charm, and Prescott, a breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine. In the heart of Yavapai County 65 miles from Phoenix at the junction between Camp Verde and Prescott, you'll find Cordes Lakes, a sunny stopover known for unique attractions, and hiking and fishing.
Cordes Lakes is a rural neighborhood with a population of just over 3,400 residents within the city of Mayer, Arizona, known for its proximity to wildlife, and bordering the Agua Fria National Monument, with prehistoric ruins and art etched in rocks. Despite the name, there isn't an active lake present in Cordes Lakes, taking its name from a dried up lake and the Cordes family who settled and owned a ranch in nearby Cordes, which is now a ghost town. The Grand Canyon state is generally pretty sunny, and Cordes Lake is no exception, averaging 272 days of sunshine per year, above the national average of 205. While summer temperatures can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit and winter temperatures can dip as low as 20 degrees, the climate is mostly dry, with less than 10 days of precipitation per year, making for pleasant year-round visiting. If you're flying to Arizona, you can use the Prescott Regional Airport, 38 miles from Cordes Lakes with limited flight options, or Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, 69 miles away for extensive selections. Amtrak's Southwest Chief arrives in Flagstaff daily (80 miles away), but you'll need a car from any direction to reach rural Cordes Lakes, along Interstate 17.
Things to see and do and where to stay on your sunny stopover in Cordes Lakes
If there are two essential things to see in the Cordes Lakes area, a leading one is the Agua Fria National Monument, a 71,000-acre property showcasing mesas and canyons along the Agua Fria River. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), you can tour archaeological remains on the site of a dormant volcano and keep a lookout for wildlife. The northern section is accessible from Cordes Lakes, but a high clearance vehicle is required for access to the entire park, which has no admission fee. The other is Arcosanti, an incredibly unique town described as the world's first prototype of arcology, where architecture and ecology are combined together to create a community preserving both. Arcosanti offers guided tours Thursday through Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with a visitor center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You'll also find a cafe, gift shop and guest room accommodations available at Arcosanti to enhance this experience.
When you'e ready to hunker down for the night, Cordes Junction Motel and RV Park offers motel rooms and RV sites, along with the onsite '50s themed Cordes Diner and Bar, ideal for a stopover while travelling along Arizona's Interstate 17. The Creekside Lodge and Cabins features 14 cabins and four lodge rooms and one suite for a rustic, retreat-like stay. For camping options near Cordes Lakes, dispersed and primitive camping is available on BLM land, including the national monument, without services or water available. If you're headed or from Flagstaff to stargaze in the world's first international dark sky city, you can also book a stay at its vintage mountain lodge on route 66 with city access and rustic vibes.
Explore the outdoors of sun filled Cordes Lakes while hiking a trail and fishing a waterway
To experience the serenity and scenic surroundings of Cordes Lakes, you'll want to plan to hit a trail, and you can do so directly from both Arcosanti and the national monument. Cordes Lake is also a leading fishing destination for those wishing to cast a line. Badger Springs Wash Trail is a 1.5-mile easy rated trail, suitable for children from the Badger Springs Trailhead inside Agua Fria National monument. Along the trail, you can view a panel of ancient petrographs where it joins the river, and possible sightings of deer and javelina. From the Arcosanti property, day use visitors can take the Visitor's Trail, which departs from the south end of the cafe culminating in stellar views of the desert valley. If you book a stay there, you can access the Valetta Loop, Mind's Garden and Tomiaki Trails to view more of the surrounding area up close, with a downloadable trail map available on their website. Mountain bikers seeking the ultimate adventure can take the 80 mile Black Canyon Trail, an intermediate rated national recreation trail most used between November to April.
Year-round fishing in Cordes Lakes is popular in both the Agua Fria River and Prescott's Willow Lake where largemouth bass, trout and catfish are the species of choice. Lynx Lake is another fishing location option in the Prescott area, with an adjacent campground to extend your outdoor adventure. You'll want to make sure you obtain a permit and follow regulations from the Arizona Game & Fish Department and check weather and flow conditions, before heading out to a waterway.