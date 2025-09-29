Situated Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Sun-Dappled Stopover With Fishing And Hiking

Arizona's diverse landscape provides ample opportunities for travelers to explore, whether it be cities, deserts, mountains or the wondrous Grand Canyon. The 144-mile stretch between the state capital of Phoenix and Flagstaff is home to destinations such as Camp Verde, a high desert getaway with cliffside ruins and small-town charm, and Prescott, a breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine. In the heart of Yavapai County 65 miles from Phoenix at the junction between Camp Verde and Prescott, you'll find Cordes Lakes, a sunny stopover known for unique attractions, and hiking and fishing.

Cordes Lakes is a rural neighborhood with a population of just over 3,400 residents within the city of Mayer, Arizona, known for its proximity to wildlife, and bordering the Agua Fria National Monument, with prehistoric ruins and art etched in rocks. Despite the name, there isn't an active lake present in Cordes Lakes, taking its name from a dried up lake and the Cordes family who settled and owned a ranch in nearby Cordes, which is now a ghost town. The Grand Canyon state is generally pretty sunny, and Cordes Lake is no exception, averaging 272 days of sunshine per year, above the national average of 205. While summer temperatures can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit and winter temperatures can dip as low as 20 degrees, the climate is mostly dry, with less than 10 days of precipitation per year, making for pleasant year-round visiting. If you're flying to Arizona, you can use the Prescott Regional Airport, 38 miles from Cordes Lakes with limited flight options, or Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, 69 miles away for extensive selections. Amtrak's Southwest Chief arrives in Flagstaff daily (80 miles away), but you'll need a car from any direction to reach rural Cordes Lakes, along Interstate 17.