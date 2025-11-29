5 Charming Texas Towns You Might Recognize From Movies

Marfa's significance in film history is hard to understate. What some have called Texas's most unique town is an art lover's paradise in the middle of nowhere. Its early major appearance on the big screen came in 1956 with the period piece "Giant," starring James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor. If you drive into town from the west along Highway 90, you'll see the film commemorated in a large (or even giant) "Giant" mural, depicting the movie set, with James Dean slinging a gun. The mural installation also plays music from Michael Nesmith on a continuous loop. The cattle ranch where much of the movie was filmed was Ryan Ranch, according to Movie-Locations.com, but the ranch house there has since been demolished. "Giant" fans should, however, stop by the Hotel Paisano, where the cast and crew stayed during shooting — the hotel has a room dedicated to "Giant" memorabilia.

Later, Marfa became a filming site for two Oscar-winning films, "There Will Be Blood" and "No Country for Old Men." Both films are from 2007, and both, according to Chron, relied on Marfa as a backdrop because of its sprawling ranches and rugged desert. Most of "There Will Be Blood" was shot at the MacGuire Ranch in Marfa. Its manager David Williams (also credited as a producer for the film) told NPR, "We still are some of the wide-open, just pretty country that you don't really get to see anywhere else." The opening montage of "No Country for Old Men" also captures the vast, remote countryside of Marfa.

Marfa has its share of interesting places worth visiting in themselves. At the Marfa Lights Viewing Site, you can witness the mysterious illuminated orbs that hover over the city, still lacking any concrete scientific explanation.