Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Friendly Suburb With A Walkable Downtown
Philadelphia welcomes millions of visitors every year, and between the city's reputation as the "Mural Capital of the World" and it being home to America's oldest antiques district full of high-end stores, it's easy to see why. But what many may not know is that with more and more travelers moving away from the big, chaotic cities and toward the peaceful suburbs, a good percentage of those millions of visitors are coming to Philly specifically to explore those underrated hubs. If that sounds like your perfect getaway, we've got just the place for you. Souderton is a borough that flawlessly combines small-town charm with easy accessibility while sporting so many lovely attractions you can walk through that it's virtually impossible not to want to add it to your travel bucket list.
You'll find Souderton less than an hour northwest of Philadelphia and 40-something minutes south of Allentown, making it an easy-to-get-to destination. For those coming from far away, a flight to Philadelphia International might be the best way to visit Souderton, seeing as the airport is less than 44 miles away, with car rentals starting at just a little over $30 a day. Driving yourself is usually the best way to travel back and forth from the airport, since there are no direct public transportation lines into the city.
Despite being so close to some of Pennsylvania's biggest hotspots, Souderton retains that warm, small-town feel. This is thanks partially to its humble 1.1-square-mile size but is mostly due to its active, connected community. Don't let that fool you, though. Pack some comfy shoes and prepare for long sightseeing days, as there's lots to explore in and around this charming town.
A walk through Souderton's friendly downtown
Souderton's downtown is compact yet varied. You'll get your pick between restaurants, cafes, shops, and galleries, and if you stay for more than a couple of days, chances are you'll start to come across some familiar faces. That's exactly the type of homelike feel people can find in local businesses like The Broad Street Grind. People can't stop raving about the amazing atmosphere that draws you in with warm-colored decor and that fresh coffee smell. The ingredients are high-quality, too, with a menu that includes plenty of gluten-free options. Their baked goods come fresh out of the oven, and their smoothies are excellent, so chances are you'll find at least one thing you'll love.
From here, take a walk through the neighborhood to admire the area's classic architecture, complete with Colonial Revivals, bungalows, Cape Cods, small-town grid streets, and more. Montgomery Theater is just around the corner from the coffee shop, so check their website for any shows that may pique your interest. It's an intimate venue, but productions are always professionally selected and performed. Parking is free, and the theater is fully wheelchair accessible.
Once you get hungry, stop by Northbound. Not only is this a beloved local spot with a fantastic crab dip, Detroit-style pizza, and mac and cheese, but it's also partnered with Montgomery Theater, so they offer a 10% discount on your meal on the night of any performance you've attended. Make sure to leave a couple of days open for day trips, too, as Philadelphia is far from the only visit-worthy city around here. Collegeville, a safe, serene borough with shops and tasty restaurants, is 27 minutes away from Souderton, while Perkasie, a storied gem with a walkable downtown of shops, parks, and brews, is even closer.
Exploring Souderton's history and lush parks
Souderton's history dates back to 1887, the year it was first chartered. The borough was named after Henry O. Souder, who, back in the 1850s, donated land so that the Northern Pennsylvania Railroad could be built here, allowing the community to grow around local factories. A lot of the original buildings remain to this day, so a simple walk around town can help you get in touch with the area's centuries-old past.
There's plenty for nature enthusiasts to do, too, starting with a visit to the Souderton Borough Community Park. Located at 459 Wile Avenue, this is a favorite local spot for exercising, walking dogs, and, of course, enjoying hand-dipped ice cream. During the summer months, you can attend a free concert every Sunday, where, you guessed it, they also serve delicious ice cream sundaes. You can also get pizza, drinks, and hot dogs to accompany the music. And when you're not dancing and singing around, you can enjoy the pavilion full of picnic tables and climbing equipment.
For families with children, Lawn Avenue Park is another great spot to spend some time outdoors. Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., it's perfect for younger visitors to play on some swings and slides. While small, the space is pretty clean and well-kept, and dogs are welcome, too. Just be careful if you have very small kids, since the park is a little closer to the street compared to the one above. And if you're looking to take a day trip to another Pennsylvanian gem that's known for its lush parks, head to Chesterbrook. Nestled between Philly and Hershey, it's a family-friendly suburb with a reputation as one of the best places to live in the U.S.