Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Friendly Suburb With A Walkable Downtown

Philadelphia welcomes millions of visitors every year, and between the city's reputation as the "Mural Capital of the World" and it being home to America's oldest antiques district full of high-end stores, it's easy to see why. But what many may not know is that with more and more travelers moving away from the big, chaotic cities and toward the peaceful suburbs, a good percentage of those millions of visitors are coming to Philly specifically to explore those underrated hubs. If that sounds like your perfect getaway, we've got just the place for you. Souderton is a borough that flawlessly combines small-town charm with easy accessibility while sporting so many lovely attractions you can walk through that it's virtually impossible not to want to add it to your travel bucket list.

You'll find Souderton less than an hour northwest of Philadelphia and 40-something minutes south of Allentown, making it an easy-to-get-to destination. For those coming from far away, a flight to Philadelphia International might be the best way to visit Souderton, seeing as the airport is less than 44 miles away, with car rentals starting at just a little over $30 a day. Driving yourself is usually the best way to travel back and forth from the airport, since there are no direct public transportation lines into the city.

Despite being so close to some of Pennsylvania's biggest hotspots, Souderton retains that warm, small-town feel. This is thanks partially to its humble 1.1-square-mile size but is mostly due to its active, connected community. Don't let that fool you, though. Pack some comfy shoes and prepare for long sightseeing days, as there's lots to explore in and around this charming town.