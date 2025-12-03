This Charming New Hampshire Town Is A Retirement Gem With Scenic Parks And Year-Round Fun

The Granite State is known for rocky mountain peaks, idyllic lakes, charming towns, and a small but scenic New England coastline. With picturesque parks, year-round fun, and the claim to fame as the safest state in America, New Hampshire is an ideal destination to plan your next adventure. In the cozy retirement town of Conway, visitors are drawn to sweeping mountain vistas and that classic small town feel of a quintessential New England hideaway.

The charming retirement town of Conway lies in Carroll County on the eastern side of the White Mountains. Tourists are drawn here by the dramatic mountain scenery, affordable living, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Conway is two and a half hours from Boston by car, two hours from Manchester, New Hampshire, and 90 minutes from Portland, Maine; the beauty of this region is easily accessible from several major New England cities.

Summer in New Hampshire is ideal for hiking, kayaking, and tubing down the river. Fall offers stunning foliage that transforms the region into a gorgeous display of autumn colors, perfect for scenic hikes and drives along some of America's most colorful roadways. Winter turns Conway into a snow-covered paradise for skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers flocking to nearby resorts like Attitash Mountain and Cranmore Mountain. There's snow on the slopes and trails well into spring before it melts and gives way to wildflowers.