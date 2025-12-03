This Charming New Hampshire Town Is A Retirement Gem With Scenic Parks And Year-Round Fun
The Granite State is known for rocky mountain peaks, idyllic lakes, charming towns, and a small but scenic New England coastline. With picturesque parks, year-round fun, and the claim to fame as the safest state in America, New Hampshire is an ideal destination to plan your next adventure. In the cozy retirement town of Conway, visitors are drawn to sweeping mountain vistas and that classic small town feel of a quintessential New England hideaway.
The charming retirement town of Conway lies in Carroll County on the eastern side of the White Mountains. Tourists are drawn here by the dramatic mountain scenery, affordable living, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Conway is two and a half hours from Boston by car, two hours from Manchester, New Hampshire, and 90 minutes from Portland, Maine; the beauty of this region is easily accessible from several major New England cities.
Summer in New Hampshire is ideal for hiking, kayaking, and tubing down the river. Fall offers stunning foliage that transforms the region into a gorgeous display of autumn colors, perfect for scenic hikes and drives along some of America's most colorful roadways. Winter turns Conway into a snow-covered paradise for skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers flocking to nearby resorts like Attitash Mountain and Cranmore Mountain. There's snow on the slopes and trails well into spring before it melts and gives way to wildflowers.
The best year-round outdoor fun among New Hampshire's White Mountains
Conway's amenities and its proximity to the White Mountain National Forest's hiking, camping, climbing, and backpacking opportunities make it the perfect home base for your outdoor adventures. Avid hikers will love the challenging trails starting from the Appalachian Mountain Club Pinkham Notch Visitor Center about 30 minutes north of Conway, which lead to the summits of the Presidential Range. From here you can reach peaks on Mount Madison, Mount Adams, and Mount Washington (the highest peak in the state, and widely referred to as America's Everest).
More gentle hiking trails can be found heading north on Route 16 or Route 302, like the 1.2-mile trail to Diana's Baths, a series of pristine waterfalls and swimming holes the whole family can easily hike to. Echo Lake State Park is just 10 minutes from the center of Conway and is home to a stunning 15-acre lake which is popular for swimming, kayaking, and picnics with scenic views. The 1-mile Echo Lake Trail loops around the lake, giving visitors a peaceful path for a shorter stroll while trailhead access from the park leads to overlooks like Cathedral Ledge and White Horse Ledge with views of the Saco River Valley. Day use fees for the park are just $4 for adults and $2 for children while those over 65 and children under 6 are free.
Charming downtown shopping, hotels, and dining mere steps from the great outdoors
Travel + Leisure named Conway, New Hampshire, one of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S., and for good reason. Retirees love its charming, small town feel, its lack of sale and income tax, and abundance of outdoor recreation. With all the amenities you need just a short drive from rugged, unspoiled nature, it's no wonder this area has become a popular place to enjoy the later years of life.
When you're done exploring the trails, skiing down the slopes, or shopping the outlets, rest your head at some of Conway's best accommodations, like the elegant, family-owned White Mountain Hotel and Resort in North Conway. The resort offers mountain view rooms, a fine-dining restaurant, and a year-round heated pool. The North Conway Mountain Inn offers casual accommodations and private balconies close to downtown and Cranmore Mountain Ski Resort. For local eats, head to the Muddy Moose for hearty American fare in a casual, lodge-style setting. Check out the well-known local brewery, Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company, serving craft beer, great food, and even better hospitality in one of North Conway's most historic buildings.
Conway has everything you could want in an outdoorsy mountain town: Beautiful parks filled with waterfalls and mountain trails, snowy slopes and cross-country ski trails, historic hotels and local eateries, and the tax-free outlet shopping center at Settler's Green. Whether you're looking for your ideal retirement destination or just a beautiful town for year-round New England getaways, visitors to Conway fall in love the moment they arrive.