South Of Boise Is Idaho's State Park Full Of Dramatic Rock Formations And Mountains Perfect For Climbers
Idaho is known as the Gem State because of the many pretty, precious, and shiny stones found there in the past, but today it might just be due to the fact that it's home to so many jewels of outdoor adventure. The remote Idaho ski resort town of Sun Valley is considered to be the first American destination resort. The Boise metro area is one of the fastest-growing in the country, fueled in part by all the fun to be had in the nearby mountains, forests, parks, and rivers. And just a few hours away from Boise is City of Rocks National Reserve, a spectacular world-class climbing destination. While "the City," as it's known to its devoted visitors, draws climbers from all over, that can also make it a bit crowded. Luckily, there's a wonderful option with the same type of dramatic rock formations right next door.
Castle Rocks State Park may be only about ⅛ the size of City of Rocks, but it still packs a punch. And since most people choose to spend their time at City of Rocks when they make it down to the area, Castle Rocks gets considerably fewer visitors to its climbs. Still, Castle Rocks offers dozens of campsites spread out all over the park, similar to the City. Given its location in the high desert of south-central Idaho, Castle Rocks is a bit more temperate than most of the state that rises north of it, just like the City. At the least, summer starts earlier and ends later, which gives you much more time to walk, camp, and climb around these magnificent monoliths.
Climb the Castle Rocks
As the name implies, the climbs at Castle Rocks make you feel as if you're scaling castle walls rising from the loam and brush. With hundreds of climbing routes listed on Mountain Project, there's plenty of opportunity for you to stretch your castle-climbing limbs over a wide range of skill levels. Some have said the drawback to Castle Rocks (compared to City of Rocks) is the longer approaches, but given the otherworldly granite spires that stretch to the horizon and the iconic scraggly desert brush that surrounds you, the classic Western landscape will ensure you enjoy your walks.
If you're set on climbing one area, you may as well start with the feature known as Castle Rock itself. It's the largest single "mountain" at both Castle Rocks and City of Rocks, and it's pretty close to the trailhead (though for those reasons it's also the most crowded). Any climber would have an absolutely amazing time if they came in early June, specifically for the Idaho Mountain Festival, a four-day climbing extravaganza held every year at the state park. This party brings together the climber community for movies, clinics, group runs, swag tables, and, of course, a ton of epic climbing.
If you're not the biggest fan of dangling off a rope off sheer granite faces, though, there's still plenty of fun to be had scrambling over and around the big curving monuments and boulders that run throughout the area. All ages can play on the rocks down below, while intrepid folks fighting gravity play Spider-Man on the dramatic walls around and above you.
How to enjoy your visit to Castle Rocks
One of the coolest aspects about climbing meccas is how distinct and beautiful each one is. Smith Rock is one of the "7 Wonders of Oregon" and the birthplace of American sport climbing. Vedauwoo is Wyoming's "Secluded Rocky Oasis" in the southwest of the Cowboy State. Sandwiched between those two sits Idaho's global climbing destination. Even if you're not climbing, camping in Castle Rocks or the City of Rocks will be memorable. For Castle Rocks, you can reserve your site through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website.
If you can't get a site in the park, there's also dispersed camping on the BLM land just outside and between Castle Rocks and the City of Rocks. During the winter, it can get cold and snowy, and during the summer, that desert sun beats down pretty hard. With that in mind, the best time of year to stay is from April to June or from September to November. Just note that you'll want to reserve your site well in advance if you plan to stay during peak season. Also, once you leave the nearby Idaho town of Almo, there will be nowhere else to get food, so ensure you're properly provisioned.
According to Visit Idaho, entering the park can cost $7 to $14 depending on your vehicle, and camping incurs a higher fee per day. Once you're in, though, you can explore in so many ways, with climbing and hiking being the most common. Additionally, the park is a great place for mountain biking, and if you have horses, you'd be hard-pressed to find a prettier place with more distinct scenery to ride. However you choose to enjoy Castle Rocks, this unforgettable little corner of Idaho is definitely a spot you don't want to miss.