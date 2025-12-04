South Of Boise Is Idaho's State Park Full Of Dramatic Rock Formations And Mountains Perfect For Climbers

Idaho is known as the Gem State because of the many pretty, precious, and shiny stones found there in the past, but today it might just be due to the fact that it's home to so many jewels of outdoor adventure. The remote Idaho ski resort town of Sun Valley is considered to be the first American destination resort. The Boise metro area is one of the fastest-growing in the country, fueled in part by all the fun to be had in the nearby mountains, forests, parks, and rivers. And just a few hours away from Boise is City of Rocks National Reserve, a spectacular world-class climbing destination. While "the City," as it's known to its devoted visitors, draws climbers from all over, that can also make it a bit crowded. Luckily, there's a wonderful option with the same type of dramatic rock formations right next door.

Castle Rocks State Park may be only about ⅛ the size of City of Rocks, but it still packs a punch. And since most people choose to spend their time at City of Rocks when they make it down to the area, Castle Rocks gets considerably fewer visitors to its climbs. Still, Castle Rocks offers dozens of campsites spread out all over the park, similar to the City. Given its location in the high desert of south-central Idaho, Castle Rocks is a bit more temperate than most of the state that rises north of it, just like the City. At the least, summer starts earlier and ends later, which gives you much more time to walk, camp, and climb around these magnificent monoliths.