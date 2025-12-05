This Arkansas Wilderness Area With Waterfalls, Bluffs, And Rugged Trails Is Tucked Away In The Ozark Foothills
With natural features ranging from the Ouachita National Forest with its beautiful trails to the scenic region of the Ozarks, there's a reason Arkansas is nicknamed The Natural State. Off the beaten track, however, there are plenty more hidden gems to discover. One of these is Jamestown Crag, a privately owned wilderness area with multi-use trails, primitive campsites, streams, and waterfalls that's also become a haven for rock climbers, who come to climb on its bluffs.
Located in the Ozark Foothills between the historic towns of Batesville and Concord, the area is carefully protected by a community of nature lovers and was only opened to climbers in 2013. Entry requires a permit, and donations are encouraged to support the non-profit organization that maintains the site. Other than a few port-a-potties at the main parking area, there are no facilities anywhere here, only wild nature. So come prepared.
If you'd like to explore this corner of Arkansas, Jamestown Crag is a bit more than an hour-and-a-half drive north of Little Rock. For birders hoping to check a few more species off the list, stop off at the Bald Knob Wildlife Refuge that's right on the way if you're coming from Little Rock. There, you'll find 15,000 acres of forested cropland that are the perfect staging area for migrating waterfowl, like lesser-snow geese, Canada geese, mallards, pintail, blue-winged teal, and wood ducks.
A haven for rock climbers at Jamestown Crag
The Jamestown Crag covers more than 50 acres of Atoka sandstone bluffs in a densely forested area with streams and beautiful seasonal waterfalls. It was a well-guarded secret until 2013, when it was purchased by three climbers, who turned it into a non-profit recreation area. Today, with more than 100 bolted climbing routes and an 8-mile trail that skirts the bluff, it enjoys a devoted following of outdoor enthusiasts. Every autumn, the King of the Crag climbing competition takes place, most recently with hundreds attending as spectators and climbers.
To climb and hike in the area, visitors need to request an online permit through the Jamestown Crag Foundation. Once you've received a gate code, you can enter the area. This is a rugged experience by design, to preserve the natural environment and to allow people to experience raw nature. Rustic camping is possible, but the plots are primitive with no electric hook-ups or water facilities. Hiking trails here, like Dog Walk and the Goat Trail, are extremely rugged but also rewarding. Dog Walk, despite its name, is not recommended for pets or children, though. An easier path, called the Goat Trail, may be a better alternative for young hikers.
There are also no food or drink establishments in the area, not even a vending machine. So be prepared to bring your own supplies. The closest towns where you can stock up on food and beverages are Batesville, about a 20-minute drive north, and Concord, about a 20-minute drive west. Note that you may or may not be able to purchase alcohol depending on where you go to buy your supplies, as many counties in this part of Arkansas are dry.
Exploring the area around Jamestown Crag
If you are looking for a restaurant near Jamestown Crag, drive around 30 minutes to the York Girls Cafe in Drasco. If you're lucky enough to be there between Thursday and Sunday, catch its catfish dinners and treat yourself to a homemade dessert. As the pictures on the walls can attest, the cafe is a favorite of the local community.
If you want to rest your head in comfort rather than primitive camping at the crag, Batesville offers the closest lodging. The Royal on Main is a luxury boutique hotel steeped in the area's history. The building was once the town's main store and, at one point, housed an Arkansas National Guard unit. Alternatively, you can drive through Concord and head straight to a cozy cabin in nearby Heber Springs, an area with some more truly lovely waterfalls.
One of the claims to fame in this area is that it was once home to Rimrock Records, a musical hideaway where the likes of Elvis Presley and Tina Turner recorded their songs out of the glare of tabloid media. Founded by country music artist Wayne Raney, Rimrock was Arkansas's first and only vinyl record manufacturing company. While you're in the area, drive through Wolf Bayou, Raney's birthplace, and Drasco, where his grandson carries on the musical tradition today with the Raney Recording Studio. To learn more about Arkansas' musical heritage, check out this musical route that takes travelers through the Arkansas Delta.