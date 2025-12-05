This Arkansas Wilderness Area With Waterfalls, Bluffs, And Rugged Trails Is Tucked Away In The Ozark Foothills

With natural features ranging from the Ouachita National Forest with its beautiful trails to the scenic region of the Ozarks, there's a reason Arkansas is nicknamed The Natural State. Off the beaten track, however, there are plenty more hidden gems to discover. One of these is Jamestown Crag, a privately owned wilderness area with multi-use trails, primitive campsites, streams, and waterfalls that's also become a haven for rock climbers, who come to climb on its bluffs.

Located in the Ozark Foothills between the historic towns of Batesville and Concord, the area is carefully protected by a community of nature lovers and was only opened to climbers in 2013. Entry requires a permit, and donations are encouraged to support the non-profit organization that maintains the site. Other than a few port-a-potties at the main parking area, there are no facilities anywhere here, only wild nature. So come prepared.

If you'd like to explore this corner of Arkansas, Jamestown Crag is a bit more than an hour-and-a-half drive north of Little Rock. For birders hoping to check a few more species off the list, stop off at the Bald Knob Wildlife Refuge that's right on the way if you're coming from Little Rock. There, you'll find 15,000 acres of forested cropland that are the perfect staging area for migrating waterfowl, like lesser-snow geese, Canada geese, mallards, pintail, blue-winged teal, and wood ducks.