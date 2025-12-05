One Of Arizona's Most Affordable Suburbs Is A Hidden Gem With A Vibrant Community And Prime Location

Despite its small size, Guadalupe still offers many things to do, especially given its prime location in the Valley of the Sun. You can start your visit with a historical and inspirational trip to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the closest thing the town has to an official landmark. Next, the El Mercado de Guadalupe, housed in a brightly colored building on the corner of Guadalupe Road and Avenida del Yaqui, houses over a dozen local businesses, including several restaurants. Follow that up with another Guadalupe shopping experience at Mercado Mexico, which sells souvenirs like Talavera pottery and copper trinkets.

A must-do for outdoor recreation is exploring one of the most popular parks in the state, South Mountain Park and Preserve, which receives more than 1 million visitors annually. The park boasts 58 miles of multi-use desert trails, suitable for hikers, bikers, and equestrians, as well as an educational center, where you can learn about the plants and animals that live in the park. The 2,330-foot highest accessible point in the park is Dobbins Lookout, where scenic views of the valley await at an overlook. You can access the Lookout via a challenging 5-mile (round-trip) hike on the Holbert Trail or by car along the 5.5-mile Summit Road. And don't miss visiting the park's Mystery Castle, a delightfully whimsical 18-room, three-story, Southwest-style castle offering tours from October to May.

You won't find accommodations within Guadalupe's town boundaries, but neighboring Tempe, Phoenix, and Mesa have a bevy of options to suit anyone's preferences, such as the budget-friendly Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tempe and the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, a large resort with a water park. For those on RV or camping adventures, there are also many options in the Valley, including the Desert's Edge RV Park right in Phoenix.