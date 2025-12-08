Forget Times Square, These 9 Destinations Are The Best Places To Be On New Year's Eve

Times Square's New Year's Eve ball drop is the belle of the ball when it comes to ringing in the New Year — even though Times Square is rated as America's worst tourist trap. A star-studded concert, confetti falling from the sky, and a glitzy ball draw more than a million visitors, making it the world's most famous New Year's Eve celebration. Millions of Americans watch the event on TV, and more than a billion viewers tune in around the world. But the famous ball drop is not without its drawbacks.

After the events of 9/11, security measures at the event became more stringent (via The Straits Times). The area surrounding the ball drop is cordoned off, with partiers only allowed to stay within the defined parameters. Visitors need to get to this area early to get a good spot. That means partiers are standing in freezing weather from as early as 8 a.m. to wait for the ball to drop at midnight. That wouldn't be so bad if leaving to eat or use the bathroom were allowed. But since visitors who leave are not allowed reentry, most attendees devise ways to stay sane while standing in one position until midnight. The most embarrassing is the common practice of wearing adult diapers, as portable toilets aren't available.

If that doesn't sound enticing, there are many alternative destinations to party in the new year. With fewer crowds, more excitement, and better weather in most cases, these places major on fun while being comfortable. We searched through travel blogs, Tripadvisor, and Reddit to find the most highly reviewed U.S. destinations to celebrate the New Year. Our list has fireworks and glamour, but some destinations have quirky celebrations involving objects like pineapples and cheese.