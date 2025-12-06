5 Christmas Towns In Florida That Have Major Hallmark Movie Vibes

Dating all the way back to 1565, it doesn't get much more charming than America's oldest city, St. Augustine, especially during the Christmas season. Lined with idyllic cobblestone streets and historic buildings, the "Ancient City" shines during the Night of Lights – an annual festival of holiday lights that beckons merry travelers from near and far. Hailed as one of the most dazzling holiday light displays around the world by National Geographic, the sparkling spectacle twinkles with millions of tiny white bulbs. Lighting up the Saturday before Thanksgiving and running through mid-January, the festival is free to the public and features a vibrant artisan market held in The Plaza de la Constitución.

While you can certainly explore the lights and sights on foot, a more Hallmark movie-worthy way to see the city is by hopping on the Old Town Trolley's Night of Lights Tour. Snuggle up with a blanket and a hot cocoa as you ride along for 20 enchanting blocks. You can also chug along on a vintage-style locomotive by hopping on a Red Train Night of Lights Tour. The 30-minute ride starts at Ripley's Believe It or Not and includes a special pair of glasses to enhance the twinkling lights.

For a coast-side Christmas experience, be sure to check out the Saint Augustine Yacht Club's Regatta of Lights. Each year, dozens of festively decorated yachts glide along the bay in a dazzling parade. Grab a spot by the Bridge of Lions for the best viewpoint, and enjoy the show. Afterwards, take a walk along the waterfront, and warm up with a Christmas-themed nightcap at Forgotten Tonic, a local spot whose "miracle menu" includes drink specials with names like Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, and The Krampus.