5 Christmas Towns In Florida That Have Major Hallmark Movie Vibes
When you think of the most magical Christmas towns in America, Florida may not be the first state that comes to mind. Take those festive movies, for example. A majority of Hallmark holiday movies seem to be set in fictional small towns somewhere in the Midwest, places lined with cookie-cutter houses, snow-covered streets, and picturesque town squares anchored by towering, festively decorated trees.
Though snowfall is rare and palm trees are plentiful, Florida has a surprising number of Hallmark-worthy Christmas towns. From giant Christmas trees made out of sand to beaches where surfing Santas make annual appearances, the season looks a little different in these Sunshine State spots compared with the country's classic snow-kissed destinations. But the magic still comes through the holiday spirit, which these towns fully embrace. If you're considering flying south for the winter, plan your holiday vacation to one of Florida's charm-filled Christmas towns, where you'll feel like the star in your very own Hallmark movie, albeit feeling a bit warmer.
Christmas
What could be more Christmasy than a town named Christmas? Nestled about 24 miles east of Orlando, the pint-sized community is home to just over 1,600 people, making it a cozy destination for a holiday getaway. The town earned its festive name during the Second Seminole War, when U.S. Army soldiers arrived on Christmas Day 1837 to build a fort in the area. Today, you can visit the Fort Christmas Historical Park to learn more about its origins and stroll through a village of fully restored historic buildings dating back to the late 19th century.
Regardless of when you visit, it's always Christmas in Christmas. At the intersection of State Road 50, a massive tinsel-covered Christmas tree stands year-round, accompanied by a nativity scene and a Santa Claus display. The only thing missing is snow, replaced instead by a blanket of green grass, but it still makes for a charming photo op. After snapping a few pictures, take a drive around town to spot festive street names – Rudolph Street, Jingle Road, and Blitzen Avenue among them — and marvel at the holiday decorations that brighten neighborhood homes throughout the year. If you have cards to send, mail them from the local post office to get an iconic "Christmas, FL" postmark to impress your friends and loved ones.
St. Augustine
Dating all the way back to 1565, it doesn't get much more charming than America's oldest city, St. Augustine, especially during the Christmas season. Lined with idyllic cobblestone streets and historic buildings, the "Ancient City" shines during the Night of Lights – an annual festival of holiday lights that beckons merry travelers from near and far. Hailed as one of the most dazzling holiday light displays around the world by National Geographic, the sparkling spectacle twinkles with millions of tiny white bulbs. Lighting up the Saturday before Thanksgiving and running through mid-January, the festival is free to the public and features a vibrant artisan market held in The Plaza de la Constitución.
While you can certainly explore the lights and sights on foot, a more Hallmark movie-worthy way to see the city is by hopping on the Old Town Trolley's Night of Lights Tour. Snuggle up with a blanket and a hot cocoa as you ride along for 20 enchanting blocks. You can also chug along on a vintage-style locomotive by hopping on a Red Train Night of Lights Tour. The 30-minute ride starts at Ripley's Believe It or Not and includes a special pair of glasses to enhance the twinkling lights.
For a coast-side Christmas experience, be sure to check out the Saint Augustine Yacht Club's Regatta of Lights. Each year, dozens of festively decorated yachts glide along the bay in a dazzling parade. Grab a spot by the Bridge of Lions for the best viewpoint, and enjoy the show. Afterwards, take a walk along the waterfront, and warm up with a Christmas-themed nightcap at Forgotten Tonic, a local spot whose "miracle menu" includes drink specials with names like Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, and The Krampus.
Amelia Island
Located on the northeastern tip of Florida, Amelia Island is beloved for its glittering beaches, Southern hospitality, and the historic downtown district of Fernandina Beach, which brims with charming Victorian architecture year-round. During the holiday season, the charm ramps up even more, starting with The Annual Ritz-Carlton Christmas Tree Lighting. Held the day before Thanksgiving, the event draws spectators who gather to watch the 45-foot tree illuminated with thousands of Christmas lights in the courtyard of the luxury hotel.
Another treasured Christmastime event in Amelia Island is the Holiday Home Tour. Typically commencing the first weekend of December, the annual event is hosted by the Amelia Island Museum of History and features guided tours of some of the town's most lavish homes decked out for the holiday season.
If you're visiting the following weekend, check out the Dickens on Centre Christmas Market. The vibrant Victorian-themed market transforms the streets of downtown into a London-inspired wonderland, complete with holiday vendors, trolley rides, Christmas movie screenings, and special theatrical performances by classic Christmas characters. Dressing up for the occasion isn't required, but don't be a Scrooge. Donning your best Victorian wear is all part of the fun. Afterwards, head to the Amelia Musical Playhouse to catch a performance of "Scrooge the Musical," which usually runs for the first two weekends of December.
Miami
It's no secret that Miami is one of America's best party cities for nightlife, but it's also an often overlooked destination for getting into the holiday spirit. The Magic City is even more magical from late-November through December, when the Christmas-lit palm trees are swaying, and the festivities are in full swing. Downtown Miami comes to life with a seasonal glow amidst the annual Bayfront Holiday Village. Centered by a brightly decorated 50-foot Christmas tree, the outdoor festival features an ice-skating rink, Santa meet-and-greets, and vendors peddling homemade holiday gifts.
If a Christmas-themed amusement park sounds up your alley, check out Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park. Running from mid-November through early January, the family-friendly event features thrilling rollercoasters, brightly-lit rides, and a towering 150-foot Ferris wheel. Other attractions in the park include a Candyland-themed street and a charm-filled area decorated like a small town that feels like stepping onto a Hallmark movie set.
Even this wildly underrated Florida zoo gets a holiday makeover during Zoo Lights Miami. On select nights from November 21 through December 30, Zoo Miami opens its gates after dark, transforming into a winter-themed attraction illuminated by millions of sparkling lights. Visit the critters as you listen to Yuletide carolers, sip hot chocolate, and pose for Christmas-themed photo ops. One of the perks about Christmas in Miami is the warmer weather, so no need to bundle up too much as you explore all the outdoor nighttime attractions.
Mount Dora
If the bustling and bright Miami nightlife is not your scene and you're yearning for a cozy small town atmosphere with big Hallmark movie energy, Mount Dora may be the ideal fit. Nestled about 30 miles north of Orlando – America's happiest holiday destination – Mount Dora is a common contender on lists of Florida's favorite Christmas towns. Most beloved is its historic downtown district, which is lined with a treasure trove of antique shops, art galleries, picture-perfect parks, quaint B&Bs, and adorable local eateries.
While the village-like charm is present year-round, Mount Dora is especially inviting during the holiday season. The town hosts dozens of festivals annually, and Christmas is one of its most celebrated. Each year on Thanksgiving weekend, Light Up Mount Dora ignites the town in a blaze of holiday glory with over 2 million Christmas lights that draw in thousands of starry-eyed spectators from far and wide. The display typically runs nightly through New Year's Day, and continues on weekends into early February 1. Events often include themed parades, Christmas street performers, special Santa Claus appearances, and plenty of other family-friendly activities. You can explore the twinkling lights on foot, or book a Christmas Lights Cart Tour, which lets you glide by all the dazzling decorations with a small group on an electric cart.
However you choose to get around Mount Dora, be sure to stroll through the parks. During the magical season, Donnelly Park is transformed with palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights, sparkling sidewalks, and plenty of spots that create a festive backdrop for photos. In Sunset Park, you'll find the town's 40-foot Christmas tree, life-size snowman props, and a collection of cozy restaurants nearby to nestle in for a hot meal after a brisk Christmas walk.
Methodology
To compile this list, we first consulted Southern Living's previously published roundup of Florida destinations to visit at Christmas. After sifting through the towns that made the cut, we condensed them into our own bite-sized version, highlighting our favorites that embody a Hallmark-movie-worthy atmosphere. After surveying the festive events in each, we selected destinations with a wide range of activities to cater to various age groups and interests.
In addition to the Southern Living article, we scoured the web for other lists and blog posts dedicated to Florida's best Christmas towns and picked out the most commonly featured spots across the board. We hope our list inspires you to plan a sunny winter retreat and have yourself a cinematic Christmas in Florida.