The 5 Tallest Real Christmas Trees In America Are Truly Stunning Sights

Fort Worth, Texas, is full of cowboy charm – and Christmas cheer. The 79th annual Christmas tree in downtown Sundance Square is an 86-foot Norway spruce from Michigan. It took four days to get the huge tree from Texas, and it was installed in mid-November. Once in place, crews decorated it with thousands of lights, and over 50 local artists crafted many of the giant ornaments that hang on the tree, helping give it a distinctive look.

There was some drama this season: An ornament was reportedly stolen from the tree, according to CBS News. But all is calm now; the hand-painted ornament — featuring a cat on a piñata — has since been returned.

The full tree, with all its ornaments intact, was lit during the official ceremony on December 2, 2025, kicking off the Sundance Square December schedule, which is jam-packed with fun. Santa is set to make several appearances, and on each weekend in December, there's a market where you can shop for gifts.

The tree pictured here is from 2025.