Between Phoenix And Tucson Is One Of Arizona's Most Affordable Suburbs With Scenic Mountain Views And Rich History

Arizona is a popular spot for relocation thanks to its year-round sun, stunning scenery, and — depending on the area you choose — budget-friendly living. There are several affordable towns outside of Tucson with mountain views and plenty of charm, but one of the most cost-effective areas near the city is Avra Valley. Niche ranked this suburb the 3rd best in Arizona for living costs, making it an inviting option for young families and retirees. With a population of only 6,364, it's small but desirable.

Set in the Sonoran Desert, the suburb sits just over 90 miles south of Phoenix, but only 29 miles north of Tucson, so you'll have easy access to metropolitan amenities while still enjoying farmland surroundings. The city is around 35 minutes down the I-10, and Tucson International Airport is a convenient 45-minute drive without traffic. Having a car is essential in Avra Valley if you want to reach points of interest like larger and livelier Marana, which is home to the Tucson Premium Outlets.

The median home value is $137,700, which is 145.5% lower than the average in America. It's also been ranked the 7th best Arizona suburb to buy a house in, with many homes benefiting from large plots that make this an attractive area for those looking for more space. With a striking backdrop of the Silver Bell Mountains and a ranching history that distinguishes it from its neighbors, Avra Valley is an undiscovered Arizona treasure.