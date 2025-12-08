Between Phoenix And Tucson Is One Of Arizona's Most Affordable Suburbs With Scenic Mountain Views And Rich History
Arizona is a popular spot for relocation thanks to its year-round sun, stunning scenery, and — depending on the area you choose — budget-friendly living. There are several affordable towns outside of Tucson with mountain views and plenty of charm, but one of the most cost-effective areas near the city is Avra Valley. Niche ranked this suburb the 3rd best in Arizona for living costs, making it an inviting option for young families and retirees. With a population of only 6,364, it's small but desirable.
Set in the Sonoran Desert, the suburb sits just over 90 miles south of Phoenix, but only 29 miles north of Tucson, so you'll have easy access to metropolitan amenities while still enjoying farmland surroundings. The city is around 35 minutes down the I-10, and Tucson International Airport is a convenient 45-minute drive without traffic. Having a car is essential in Avra Valley if you want to reach points of interest like larger and livelier Marana, which is home to the Tucson Premium Outlets.
The median home value is $137,700, which is 145.5% lower than the average in America. It's also been ranked the 7th best Arizona suburb to buy a house in, with many homes benefiting from large plots that make this an attractive area for those looking for more space. With a striking backdrop of the Silver Bell Mountains and a ranching history that distinguishes it from its neighbors, Avra Valley is an undiscovered Arizona treasure.
Unbeatable Arizona mountain views
Avra Valley's quiet atmosphere and rural setting will appeal to some. Those who seek entertainment can find it in nearby Marana, nine miles away. Residents' reviews of the suburb are mixed, with some mentioning issues with petty crime, while nature-lovers appreciate the open space and peaceful ambiance. Its proximity to the desert scenery of Saguaro National Park makes it a hit with outdoorsy folks, and for the kids, 7.7 miles away is Ghost Ranch Exotics, which offers 4.7-star-rated private tours to meet adorable capybaras and other critters. There isn't a great deal to do in Avra Valley itself, but thankfully, iconic southwestern landscapes are all around.
Less than 5 miles away is El Tiro Glider Port, where aviation enthusiasts can take an introductory motorless glider ride with a FAA rated club member starting from $160. It's an unforgettable way to see the valley and its mountain vistas, but don't worry, you can still enjoy incredible views from the ground since the Ironwood National Forest Monument is less than 14 miles away.
This 129,000-acre, BLM-managed area is free to enter and is home to signature ironwood trees, mesquite trees, towering saguaros, and wildlife like the cactus ferruginous pygmy owls and desert bighorn sheep. November is considered prime time for visiting, but no matter when you go, take at least two gallons of water per person, per day if you plan to hike, and let someone know your plans — cell reception is hit-or-miss! Speaking about first visiting over 15 years ago, Friends of Ironwood Forest Board President Tom Hannagan told KGUN9, "I just started to fall in love with it... When you see the beauty of these mountains and the variety of plants that are out here."
Discover the history of Avra Valley
Avra was once brimming with ranches, with many Mexican ranching families settling there back in the 1860s. Further west, Ironwood Forest dates back over 5,000 years, leaving behind rock carvings, remnants of bygone ranches, and more than 200 prehistoric sites from the Hohokam period (600 A.D. to 1440 A.D.). If you want to see one for yourself, 20 miles southeast are the Picture Rocks Petroglyphs, where you can glimpse at mysterious Hohokam petroglyphs documenting people, animals, and one design that archaeologists believe could be an early calendar.
There are only a few places to stay in Avra Valley, but lots of options close by. White Stallion Ranch is 13.4 miles away, and although pricey (at roughly $400 to $800 per night depending on the season), it offers a different kind of history. Hollywood filmmakers once used its 3,000-acre ranch as a base while filming old westerns, including "High Chaparral" and "How the West Was Won."
With Tucson next door, visitors and residents alike benefit from access to the best restaurants in this UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence, which also happens to be one of the best stargazing destinations in the world. One of the only establishments in the suburb is Circle S, a well-loved watering hole opened in 1982 by a couple who turned a former feed store into a place of gathering. Today, it remains a popular hub for community chatter, and a great place to meet the locals if you are considering a move to scenic Avra Valley.