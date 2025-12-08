Kentucky's 5 Cleanest Lakes Are Prime Swimming Destinations With Pristine Waters And Sandy Beaches

Around 100 miles from Nashville, on the border with Tennessee, is Kentucky Lake, a 160,000-acre lake with crystal clear waters and stunning views. It's also close to the year-round recreation destination of Lake Barkley State Resort Park, another excellent place for lakeside activities. In a 2025 report by Lake.com on the cleanest lakes in America, Kentucky Lake came in seventh place. It was also the only lake in Kentucky to make it to the top 10 spots. Those who've already visited the lake probably won't be surprised by this, as Kentucky Lake is known for its crystal clear waters and numerous sand beaches.

While there are many beaches along the lake's twisting shores, Visit Kentucky recommends Moss Creek Day Use Area and The Sands as the premium spots. While Moss Creek Day Use Area is pretty well-known, The Sands is a more locally known but underrated spot. It doesn't appear on any official maps, but Visit Kentucky Lake reports that it's near Birmingham Ferry Campground, along the northern half of the lake. The Sands is a natural sandy beach that's only accessible by boat during the summer, but can be accessed on foot in the winter when the water levels are lower. Several more beaches lie between Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, in the area called the Land Between the Lakes, known for its stunning natural beauty.

You can swim anywhere along the lake, as Kentucky's Water Quality Portal (the official source for water quality updates on Kentucky's waterways) has found the lake suitable for swimming and diving. The lake's depth can reach 70 feet or more in some areas, and some parts are busy with boat traffic. Keep in mind that there are no lifeguards, so it's best to stick close to the beach if you're going swimming.