Kentucky's 5 Cleanest Lakes Are Prime Swimming Destinations With Pristine Waters And Sandy Beaches
There are 45 major lakes in Kentucky, and all but three of them are man-made reservoirs built from existing rivers, maintained for flood control, fishing, and other forms of recreation. Like many Southerners, Kentucky citizens flock to these lakes to cool off during the state's characteristic warm and muggy summers. However, unpredictable weather, pollution, and poor waste management can turn even the most beautiful lakes into petri dishes of diseases and dirt, leaving many unsure about which lakes are safe for swimming and diving.
Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Kentucky Division of Water conduct regular assessments of the water quality of Kentucky's lakes, making this information available online through annual reports and interactive dashboards. Thanks to comprehensive state policies that align with the Clean Water Act, many of Kentucky's lakes are incredibly clean and beautiful, making the state an ideal destination for some inland swimming.
If you're looking forward to throwing yourself into Kentucky's waters, we've put together a list of lakes in the Bluegrass State that are clean, clear, and perfect for swimming. These lakes have gorgeous, clear waters and pristine sandy beaches that are perfect for a day of beach fun.
Kentucky Lake
Around 100 miles from Nashville, on the border with Tennessee, is Kentucky Lake, a 160,000-acre lake with crystal clear waters and stunning views. It's also close to the year-round recreation destination of Lake Barkley State Resort Park, another excellent place for lakeside activities. In a 2025 report by Lake.com on the cleanest lakes in America, Kentucky Lake came in seventh place. It was also the only lake in Kentucky to make it to the top 10 spots. Those who've already visited the lake probably won't be surprised by this, as Kentucky Lake is known for its crystal clear waters and numerous sand beaches.
While there are many beaches along the lake's twisting shores, Visit Kentucky recommends Moss Creek Day Use Area and The Sands as the premium spots. While Moss Creek Day Use Area is pretty well-known, The Sands is a more locally known but underrated spot. It doesn't appear on any official maps, but Visit Kentucky Lake reports that it's near Birmingham Ferry Campground, along the northern half of the lake. The Sands is a natural sandy beach that's only accessible by boat during the summer, but can be accessed on foot in the winter when the water levels are lower. Several more beaches lie between Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, in the area called the Land Between the Lakes, known for its stunning natural beauty.
You can swim anywhere along the lake, as Kentucky's Water Quality Portal (the official source for water quality updates on Kentucky's waterways) has found the lake suitable for swimming and diving. The lake's depth can reach 70 feet or more in some areas, and some parts are busy with boat traffic. Keep in mind that there are no lifeguards, so it's best to stick close to the beach if you're going swimming.
Laurel River Lake
West of Corbin, the birthplace of Kentucky's iconic fried chicken, is one of the state's cleanest and prettiest lakes. A 2024 PDF report from the Laurel County Water District revealed that contamination levels were well within the limits set for safe drinking water. While flash floods or sudden rains could temporarily elevate the amounts of dirt and bacteria in the water, the lake is still considered safe and clean to swim in outside of those events.
With blue-green waters along a pebbled shore, Laurel River Lake is one of the top swimming destinations in the state. Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest, the lake covers over 5,600 acres and is also one of the deepest in Kentucky, reaching 280 feet in its deepest areas. The lake has many little coves that you can explore on a boat or while swimming, and most of the lake is surrounded by thick groves of trees in the Daniel Boone National Forest, making it a great vacation destination for those looking to connect with nature.
What makes Laurel River Lake stand out isn't its size or depth, though — it's how pretty it is. The lake is bordered by a gorgeous sand beach near the dam spillway that's open to the public, and the lake itself has stunningly clear blue waters. In a list of the prettiest lakes for each state, Reader's Digest chose Laurel River Lake as Kentucky's representative, and the sentiment is echoed in other reviews of the lake. Its clear waters and submerged rock formation also make it popular among divers.
Dale Hollow Lake
As a designated no-discharge zone, meaning boaters can't discharge any treated or untreated waste into the lake, Dale Hollow has maintained its reputation as one of Kentucky's cleanest lakes for years. According to Only in Kentucky, the lake becomes so clear in the summer that you can "see your feet" while swimming. The lake's clear waters also make it a popular scuba diving spot, with designated scuba diving sites at Willow Grove Schoolhouse and Diver's Rock, among others.
Thanks to its great water quality, Dale Hollow Lake is also one of the best fishing destinations in Kentucky, and if you skip over to the Tennessee side of the lake, you can explore the lake by staying in a houseboat. These houseboats are available to rent from Dale Hollow Marina in Tennessee.
For those who want to enjoy a day at the beach with some swimming, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides designated swimming areas off the beaches at Willow Grove Campground, Obey River Day Use, and Lillydale Campground and Day Use, all in Tennessee. But the real gem is on the Kentucky side of the lake, at the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park. The park has stunning, pristine beaches that meet turquoise waters, looking like the "Maldives of Kentucky," according to The Travel. For a starting price of $30 to $40, you can reserve a campsite close to the lake. Or you could go for a cottage or lodge for $200 or more per night, with Kentucky residents getting discounts on all reservations.
Grayson Lake
A more underrated spot compared to some of the others on the list, Grayson Lake earns its place based on sheer word-of-mouth reviews. On forums or social media discussions, locals often compliment Grayson Lake as a beautiful and less crowded swimming and kayaking spot. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, "The water was like glass where you could see your reflection or the reflection of the trees and sky."
Grayson Lake, like most lakes in the state, takes a winding, sinuous path through the trees, with tall cliffs along its edges. Once upon a time, those cliffs used to be quite popular as diving points into the lake, but jumping off the cliffs is no longer allowed for safety reasons. Most of the lake falls within the bounds of the Grayson Lake State Park, home to the spectacular Grotto Falls. The park also has a cozy beach. However, swimming is no longer allowed off the beach or in any other area within the park, although you can still swim in other parts of the lake outside the park's boundaries.
According to the assessment on Kentucky's Water Quality Portal, Grayson Lake is considered safe for fishing and supporting aquatic life, although its suitability for swimming hasn't been assessed. However, many people living around the area laud the lake as a great spot for a quick swim, with quiet coves and fewer crowds. You can also kayak around the lake or hike through the scenic forest land surrounding the lake if you're looking for more than a swimming hole. For a view of a seasonal waterfall, take the park's Lick Falls Overlook Trail between winter and spring.
Lake Cumberland
Known as the Houseboat Capital of the World, Lake Cumberland is a massive, serene lake sprawled across multiple counties. With over 1,200 miles of shoreline, there are plenty of beaches and access spots to the lake. According to the Water Quality Portal, Lake Cumberland's waters are suitable for supporting aquatic life, fishing, and providing drinking water to the area, making them safe for swimming too.
While there are many beaches along the lake's shores, the most popular are the beaches at the Lake Cumberland State Resort Park and Pulaski County Park. Both beaches have soft sandy shores and shallow waters, making them perfect for families with small children. A lesser-known but equally beautiful beach along the lake is at Jabez Beach in Russell County, where the beach meets a section of shallow, clean water. This beach is also less crowded than the other two. If you rent a boat, you can head into the heart of the lake and explore some of its hidden islands and their own sandy beaches.
Once you're done swimming at Lake Cumberland, take some time to explore the rest of the area. You could go to the nearby city of Somerset and explore its quirky downtown and eccentric attractions like the Paranormal Roadtripper's Nightmare Gallery — a museum dedicated to the paranormal. Or you could head past Somerset to the Daniel Boone National Forest, where you'll find Cumberland Falls, known as the Niagara of the South.
Methodology
Nothing beats wallowing away a hot, muggy summer day like a trip to the lake. Floating, boating, paddling, or just casting a line — a little time on the lake cures pretty much anything. This list was created by combing through official reports, credible travel sources, and first-hand accounts from locals. The water quality assessment was done by reviewing county reports and assessments available through Kentucky's Water Health Portal. The information on Kentucky Lake came from a report by Lake.com.
We also combed through reviews from credible travel sources and first-hand accounts on forums and social media. These accounts formed the basis of our reporting on the activities and details of each lake's swimming and beach facilities.