A California Airport Is Among The First In America To Get CLEAR's New 'Seamless, Less Invasive' Screening
It's no secret that the airport experience has gotten worse and worse in recent years. Programs like TSA PreCheck and CLEAR can make air travel more comfortable and convenient — for a price, of course. The latter, a private company that uses biometric technology for identity verification, aims to streamline security screening for participating travelers. Last year, CLEAR introduced its Concierge program to help travelers navigate unfamiliar airports, and now, it's rolling out state-of-the-art technology at airports across the U.S. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is the first in California to implement CLEAR's new eGates, designed for quicker and less invasive screening.
So what are eGates, and how do they work? According to CLEAR, the futuristic technology — "fast, frictionless, predictable, and trusted" — uses facial biometrics to verify passengers' identities. When approaching the security area, eligible travelers (members of the CLEAR+ program) should look for signs leading to the CLEAR+ Lane. You'll scan your boarding pass, then proceed to the eGate for a biometric scan of your unique biological characteristics (which can include eyes, fingers, and facial features). Next, you'll proceed immediately to bag screening: there's no requirement to stop at a TSA podium.
According to TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl, as quoted on SFGATE.com, the eGates create "a seamless, less invasive traveler experience and shorter wait times at TSA security checkpoints." Convinced that CLEAR is the big secret to getting through security as fast as possible? You can sign up online.
Slide through security at CLEAR's eGates
The company notes that use of the eGate is optional, and that CLEAR+ members can also choose to pass through security at one of the CLEAR EnVe Pods nearby. Annual membership in the CLEAR+ program costs $209 per year, and the Family Plan allows members to add a friend or family member for an extra $125 per person. Kids ages 17 and under can access the CLEAR+ lane for free with an enrolled parent or guardian.
CLEAR's eGates are currently operating at SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Before bringing the new equipment to San Francisco, CLEAR installed it at several other U.S. airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport. The idea, according to a company statement released in August, is to modernize air travel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "We are proud to help make America's airports great ahead of the World Cup," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience."
It's good timing for soccer fans: SFO will be a key point of arrival for those heading to one of the six matches scheduled to take place in Santa Clara. The venue hosting World Cup action, Levi's Stadium, is about an hour's drive from the airport, or 1.5 hours using public transportation. Find out more about the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and why now is a great time to visit them.