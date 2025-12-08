A California Airport Is Among The First In America To Get CLEAR's New 'Seamless, Less Invasive' Screening

The company notes that use of the eGate is optional, and that CLEAR+ members can also choose to pass through security at one of the CLEAR EnVe Pods nearby. Annual membership in the CLEAR+ program costs $209 per year, and the Family Plan allows members to add a friend or family member for an extra $125 per person. Kids ages 17 and under can access the CLEAR+ lane for free with an enrolled parent or guardian.

CLEAR's eGates are currently operating at SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Before bringing the new equipment to San Francisco, CLEAR installed it at several other U.S. airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport. The idea, according to a company statement released in August, is to modernize air travel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "We are proud to help make America's airports great ahead of the World Cup," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience."

It's good timing for soccer fans: SFO will be a key point of arrival for those heading to one of the six matches scheduled to take place in Santa Clara. The venue hosting World Cup action, Levi's Stadium, is about an hour's drive from the airport, or 1.5 hours using public transportation. Find out more about the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and why now is a great time to visit them.