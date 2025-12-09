The 5 Most Pristine Lakes In Colorado With Crystal-Clear Water

The rugged wilderness and towering peaks of Colorado have been a constant lure for travelers seeking outdoor thrills. Whether you're trekking through the Rockies or hitting the powdery slopes at Steamboat Springs, a bustling ski destination, there's new adventures in every corner of the Centennial State. But for nature enthusiasts who prefer to soak up moments of tranquility, Colorado is dotted with picturesque lakes boasting unparalleled mountain scenery. Swap high-adrenaline activity with high-altitude serenity on a trip to some of Colorado's crystal-clear glacial pools.

With the number of lakes across the state covering an area of over 270,000 acres together, pinpointing a Colorado lake to visit can be something of a challenge. Another important factor to consider is whether you're looking to take a dip in the water, or simply admire the view from the shore. Boulder Reservoir offers a big swim beach and ethereal mountain views, but if dazzlingly clean water is what you're looking for, then this man-made pond isn't going to make the cut. Some of Colorado's cleanest lakes are also among the most breathtaking, but that comes with the sacrifice of not being able to cannonball into the deep blue depths.

Imagine standing on the edge of a glassy mirror backed by scenic landscapes, where the only ripples in the surface are from gusts of mountain breezes rather than the splash of humans in the water. Alpine lakes fed by glacial melt will be some of the most pristine, and the waters are likely more clear due to the cooler temperatures, which limit plant growth and silt. If you're planning a lake-peeping vacation in Colorado, these five squeaky clean, crystal-clear lakes should be on your list. Scattered throughout the valleys of the Rocky Mountains, and curated based on traveler reviews and relevant scientific information, these five lakes will be unforgettable.