Between Portland And Salem Is Oregon's City Battling For The Title 'Christmas Tree Capital Of The World'
When it comes to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, travelers often seek to visit seasonal destinations in order to feel festive. That could mean a trip to Santa Claus, Indiana, known as "America's Christmas Hometown," or to Rockefeller Center in New York City, housing one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees in the world. Consideration should also be given to the "Christmas tree capital of the world," but there's a friendly battle amongst a few U.S. locales for that title, including one town in Oregon between Portland and Salem: Estacada.
In fact, Estacada, a century-old timber town and birthplace of geocaching (located just 35 miles outside of Portland and 53 miles from the state capital of Salem), has long proclaimed itself as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World." One reason for this is its location inside Mount Hood National Forest and along the Clackamas River, which is full of fir and pine trees. On top of that, this small town produces around 2.9 million Christmas trees a year.
One of Estacada's main rivals for Christmas tree fame is Indiana County, Pennsylvania, which first claimed the title in 1956, when more than 700,000 trees were cut. Indiana County has a longstanding history of Christmas tree farms, having been home to some of the first in the nation. Today, more than 31,577 acres in Pennsylvania are used for Christmas tree plantations. However, Oregon produces more than 33% of American Christmas trees. This helps make the case that an Oregon town, like Estacada, should be the main contender for the title. But no matter which place is the true Christmas tree capital for you, Estacada remains a great destination to visit to enjoy festive holiday events, and of course, plenty of Christmas trees.
How to visit Estacada's Christmas tree farm and enjoy the holiday season
Visit the 57-acre Hughes Family Tree Farm to shop for a Christmas tree while in Estacada. The farm starts selling trees in mid-November and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rides are provided to and from the tree fields, and if you choose to cut your own, knee pads and saws are available. Or you can have the staff cut it for you. While on the farm, you can sip on complimentary hot cocoa or cider with local baked goods and explore the wreaths and other decor for sale. The farm welcomes all family members, including leashed dogs, and encourages using their property for festive holiday photos.
The holiday season is a special time in Estacada, and you can align your visit with one of the festive events for some small-town holiday cheer. The festivities kick off in early December with the annual downtown Lighting of the Tree, which includes vendors, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus. Also held that first weekend of December is the annual Christmas Lights Parade, which begins at River Mill Elementary School and heads down Main Street before ending at Timber Town Grub, known as Candy Cane Lane or Santa's Village for the evening. There, Santa is waiting to give out gifts to children, and hot chocolate and cookies are served. Another great event to attend is the Christmas at Philip Foster Farm, which is held at the late 1800s-era barn, has craft and gift vendors, a Victorian theme, and of course, Santa. Furthermore, the Homemade for the Holidays Bazaar & Carnival is held annually on the second Saturday of December at Estacada High School, and is a lovely Christmas craft fair and fundraiser.
Planning your trip to Estacada
After a day full of festive enjoyment, head to one of Estacada's restaurants, such as the Old Mill Saloon, offering a variety of sandwiches, burgers, breakfast choices, and Tex-Mex selections, with Western-themed decor. A full bar is available to pair your dining choice with a drink option. Tripadvisor reviews mention great burgers, service, and a fun atmosphere as top reasons for visiting. You can also grab a slice and a pint at Bent Shovel Brewing, featuring a rotating selection of their handcrafted ales and lagers and a large beer garden.
Estacada is around 30 miles from Portland International Airport, and while a car is best for exploration, public transit connections are possible from Portland. Driving to Estacada means embarking on the scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene, full of forests, rivers, and mountains known as the West Cascades Scenic Byway. When looking for accommodations, turn to Vrbo and Airbnb rentals. The town does also have one motel, the lakeside Red Fox Motel, and seasonal camping at Milo McIver State Park.
You can also make the hour-long drive to nearby Silverton for its Christmas Market at the Oregon Garden Resort. The market is open most evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning in November and continuing through the end of the year. Here you can experience more than 1.5 million colorful lights and an authentic German Christmas market vibe, with vendors selling items imported from Germany, including the beloved collectible mugs. Visitors to the market can also enjoy a European-style biergarten with live music, snowless tubing along four separate tracks, and photo opportunities with Santa, with a nominal ticket fee and timed entry to attend.