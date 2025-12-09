Between Portland And Salem Is Oregon's City Battling For The Title 'Christmas Tree Capital Of The World'

When it comes to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, travelers often seek to visit seasonal destinations in order to feel festive. That could mean a trip to Santa Claus, Indiana, known as "America's Christmas Hometown," or to Rockefeller Center in New York City, housing one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees in the world. Consideration should also be given to the "Christmas tree capital of the world," but there's a friendly battle amongst a few U.S. locales for that title, including one town in Oregon between Portland and Salem: Estacada.

In fact, Estacada, a century-old timber town and birthplace of geocaching (located just 35 miles outside of Portland and 53 miles from the state capital of Salem), has long proclaimed itself as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World." One reason for this is its location inside Mount Hood National Forest and along the Clackamas River, which is full of fir and pine trees. On top of that, this small town produces around 2.9 million Christmas trees a year.

One of Estacada's main rivals for Christmas tree fame is Indiana County, Pennsylvania, which first claimed the title in 1956, when more than 700,000 trees were cut. Indiana County has a longstanding history of Christmas tree farms, having been home to some of the first in the nation. Today, more than 31,577 acres in Pennsylvania are used for Christmas tree plantations. However, Oregon produces more than 33% of American Christmas trees. This helps make the case that an Oregon town, like Estacada, should be the main contender for the title. But no matter which place is the true Christmas tree capital for you, Estacada remains a great destination to visit to enjoy festive holiday events, and of course, plenty of Christmas trees.