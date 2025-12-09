Arizona's Affordable Retirement Community Brims With Golf Courses And Phoenix Proximity
Arizona is one of the top 5 U.S. states where retirees could live on social security alone, according to a study conducted by Realtor.com — the question is, where in Arizona should you pick? One popular choice that's smack dab in the middle of the state is Sedona, where retirees can enjoy warm weather and breathtaking views. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to purchase a home there, since the median price for one is a whopping $708,400 (at the time of writing). Sun City West, on the other hand, might work better. Located in Maricopa County, this Phoenix suburb is ranked in 6th place in Niche.com's list of the best places to retire in Arizona. Plus, with a current average home value of $350,500, you might get more bang for your buck and spend the rest of your pension on hobbies.
Sun City West is a wonderful age-restricted retirement community, welcoming adults over 55. Here, you can go to different golf courses every day of the week — you can even buy a property right by the course to waste no time getting to the putting green. Not only that, but the city boasts one of the country's lowest property taxes, as well as a low sales tax. All facilities and amenities are catered to making your golden years luxurious yet budget-friendly. Whether you want to spend your time golfing, bowling, shopping, or engaging in any other activity, Sun City West offers all kinds of recreation.
Phoenix is situated around 40 minutes from Sun City West, while Scottsdale is 50 minutes away. The drive from Tucson takes a little over two hours. If you want to stay the night at a hotel, Hampton Inn and Suites and Windmill Suites are decent choices (although technically located in the town next door). Otherwise, you'll find more options on Airbnb. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest major airport is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, located about 45 minutes southeast of Sun City West.
Swing easy at Sun City West's golf courses
It's always tee time in Sun City West, and the only thing you need to do is pick the golf course of the day. First, check out the rolling fairways at one of the oldest in the city, Pebblebrook Golf Course. The 18-hole, par-72 course features yardages up to 6,410, making every game a fun challenge. Trail Ridge Golf Course also provides a par-72 game across 18 holes, with a sloping grade of 128. Complete with bunkers, ponds, and a practice area, this course makes your experience a memorable one. You can take a swing at the gorgeous Hillcrest Golf Club. Designed by Greg Nash and Jeff Hardin, the course is famous for its par-5 13th hole, which plays longer than it looks due to the uphill climb to a bunker-guarded green.
If you're specifically looking to improve your short game, the executive Echo Mesa Golf Course is the ideal choice. Comprising a par-60 layout with a maximum length of 4,157 yards, the 18-hole course has strategically placed hazards that require great mental effort and focus. To pair your session with scenic views, head to Deer Valley Golf Course. The 18-hole course is a feast for the eyes, with verdant hills covered with soaring palms — solid rounds on the par-72 course are guaranteed.
Beginners can practice their skills at the 18-hole Desert Trails Golf Course — the landscape has an 89 sloping grade. Meanwhile, at Stardust Golf Course, you'll be putting in all the work trying to overcome the sandtraps and score all 18 holes. If you think you have it in you, take on the championship Corte Bella Golf Course. Other places where you can try to score an eagle include the par-72 Grandview Golf Course and Briarwood Golf Course.
Explore other activities in Sun City West, Arizona
You're going to need a change of scenery from all the fairways, and several recreation centers provide additional facilities. For starters, the fitness center and Olympic-size pool at Beardsley are perfect for keeping your physical health in check — if your grandchildren are visiting, they'll love running around the playground and viewing the G-scale model railroad track. Outside, you can have a picnic with your family at the park. Better yet, take advantage of the tennis courts and softball field at the Kuentz Center, or the pickleball court at Palm Ridge Center.
The R.H. Johnson campus is a local favorite, where you can play bocce ball, table tennis, and every other sport you can think of. Bowling and billiard enthusiasts can head to the Johnson Lanes Sports Pavilion, while pet parents can take their pups to either of the dog parks. As for your shopping, stop by Sundome Plaza to get yourself new clothes from Bealls Outlet, a fresh coat of manicure at Absolute Salon, and browse for statement pieces at Cranstoun Court Jewellers. Eateries like Florencia Pizza, Hole'n One Restaurant, and Nino's Mexican Restaurant are also found here.
When it comes to pampering yourself, Starface 2 Day Spa & Salon has you covered with Swedish massages, foot reflexology, and hot stone sessions. They also offer fibromyalgia and lymphatic massages. Or, make your way to Miller Massage at Corte Bella (preferably after golfing) for all sorts of treatments, be it vacuum therapy cupping, stretch massage, lymphatic drainage, or a traditional massage to help you unwind. When you seek creativity, you'll find inspiration at del SOL Gallery, with paintings, ceramics, and jewelry on display. Sun City West is one of many spots in Arizona where retirees can enjoy desert views and live on just a social security check.