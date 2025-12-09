Arizona's Affordable Retirement Community Brims With Golf Courses And Phoenix Proximity

It's always tee time in Sun City West, and the only thing you need to do is pick the golf course of the day. First, check out the rolling fairways at one of the oldest in the city, Pebblebrook Golf Course. The 18-hole, par-72 course features yardages up to 6,410, making every game a fun challenge. Trail Ridge Golf Course also provides a par-72 game across 18 holes, with a sloping grade of 128. Complete with bunkers, ponds, and a practice area, this course makes your experience a memorable one. You can take a swing at the gorgeous Hillcrest Golf Club. Designed by Greg Nash and Jeff Hardin, the course is famous for its par-5 13th hole, which plays longer than it looks due to the uphill climb to a bunker-guarded green.

If you're specifically looking to improve your short game, the executive Echo Mesa Golf Course is the ideal choice. Comprising a par-60 layout with a maximum length of 4,157 yards, the 18-hole course has strategically placed hazards that require great mental effort and focus. To pair your session with scenic views, head to Deer Valley Golf Course. The 18-hole course is a feast for the eyes, with verdant hills covered with soaring palms — solid rounds on the par-72 course are guaranteed.

Beginners can practice their skills at the 18-hole Desert Trails Golf Course — the landscape has an 89 sloping grade. Meanwhile, at Stardust Golf Course, you'll be putting in all the work trying to overcome the sandtraps and score all 18 holes. If you think you have it in you, take on the championship Corte Bella Golf Course. Other places where you can try to score an eagle include the par-72 Grandview Golf Course and Briarwood Golf Course.