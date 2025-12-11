The 5 Best Stops On A Scenic Road Trip Between Las Vegas And Zion National Park

Road trips are an essential part of the American vacationing experience, and with so many states and regions available, it's hard to pick one route. Sin City is a great jumping-off point for many great adventures, with some of the best stops for a breathtaking road trip found between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. Another fantastic option for your next vacation is discovering the must-see attractions between Sin City and Zion National Park, which can make for a delightful road trip.

Overall, this particular route only takes a little over two hours if you head straight to your final destination — but what's the fun in that? Take some time to appreciate the journey. Not only do you pass through three states (Nevada, Arizona, and Utah), but you can also expect many incredible sights worth visiting along the way.

While there are some essential stops, note that the entire route is full of hidden gems and charming small towns that you might end up uncovering for yourself. In fact, if you were so inclined, you could probably take a whole week going from Vegas to Zion and not run out of things to do. Additionally, since visitors to Zion National Park are likely drawn by a love for the outdoors, these main stops often offer remarkable natural scenery that serves as a fitting prelude to the park's awe-inspiring landscapes.