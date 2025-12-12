The 5 Best Winter Carnivals Across America With Fun Festivities And Seasonal Spectacles

While summer brings festivals, winter brings carnivals. The earliest winter carnivals were designed to counter the glum associations with wintry weather, filling the cold streets with fun activities and cheerful people. Fireworks, ice palaces, and hot cider have become staples of winter carnivals across the United States. Some events add their own special twists, as broad in range as incorporating Yeti myths to racing reindeer in the street.

With so many towns and cities participating in some form of winter celebration, we chose five that are the most reputable, unique, and travel-friendly. We also selected those that have some kind of cultural or historical significance that you won't find anywhere else, whether that be those showcasing a town's local lore or hosting some of America's most stunning ice sculptures. Though many of the biggest winter carnivals are set in popular cities, you might be surprised to find some in destinations that otherwise wouldn't have crossed your mind as somewhere to visit.

For the best winter carnival experience, keep a few factors in mind. First, remember that most of these gatherings pack dozens of activities into a short window of time. This means you'll have to time your trip carefully. Additionally, many events are free to enter but likely have some ticketed attractions. When getting ready for the winter revelry, pack some hand warmers and put on layers to stay warm, too.