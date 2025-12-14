9 Underrated Tourist Destinations For 2026 To See Before They Become Too Popular

There are certain iconic destinations that practically every person on the planet could recognize by name. For example, most folks know where France is and have a pretty clear understanding about the nation's culture and landmarks (or at least it's capital city), even if they've never stepped foot in the country. This makes sense when you consider the fact that this one destination alone welcomes approximately 90 million tourists (via Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs) from around the world every year. Planning a trip to somewhere super well-known like this can be amazing, but you'll be far from the first traveler to cultivate the experience — and you'll surely face tons of overwhelming crowds when you're there.

While it can feel like everywhere interesting on earth has already been discovered, there's still hope if you want to spend time in a place that isn't quite so famous yet. We embarked on a mission to uncover a few of these burrowed travel gems that could have a chance of being unearthed in the near future. To find places currently straddling that precarious line, we consulted the sincere opinions of experienced Redditors on the most underrated countries that not many people visit (yet).

We also did further research into tourism statistics to figure out which ones have the real potential to break out as hot spots in the next couple of years. This led us to these nine extremely underrated destinations that you should put on your 2026 travel itinerary. You'll want to hurry before it's too late because these places are very likely to blow up with recognition soon.