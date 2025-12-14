The 5 Most Charming Small Towns In Colorado Near Denver, According To Visitors

Idaho Springs is the most oft-mentioned charming small town in the Denver orbit. It's one in a string of enticing pit stops along Interstate 70 as it threads its way into the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains west of the big city. The town sits far below the summit of Mount Blue Sky, a 14,266-foot mountain that hosts the highest paved road in North America, the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway.

Located around 40 minutes from downtown Denver, Idaho Springs is a true historic mountain town. It was established around the very same time as the Colorado Gold Rush, for this was the spot where a certain George Jackson first panned for the precious metal in the Centennial State way back in 1859. Within a few years, it had become a thriving mining camp settlement, and you can still witness the history today as you stroll between the vintage facades of Miner Street, the main drag. But, where there were once saloons and hardware emporiums, you'll now find brewhouses and independent shops.

Idaho Springs is likely to be an especially good getaway choice if you like your small towns with a side of adrenaline. Clear Creek, the river that rolls right through the heart of the town, has thrilling whitewater for all levels, and even boasts more rapids than many of the other commonly rafted riverways in the state. You can also hike up to see the ice tongue of a glacier here. Take the route to Saint Mary's Glacier — rated an enviable 4.8 out of 5 on AllTrails — to find endless alpine meadows and snow-covered peaks.