Sandwiched Between Houston And Austin Is Texas' Central Hub Town With Eclectic Charm

Go giddy for Giddings, Texas. Centrally located between Houston and Austin, this little slice of the Lone Star State simply teems with pure down-home charm. "Giddings has a very hometown feel," a nearby resident shared on Niche. "From their local shops and businesses to the locals who live there, everything gives off a sense of peacefulness and kindness. More places like Giddings should be found in the United States!"

The small community of Giddings dates back to the late 1800s when it was a bustling railroad town, established by the storied Houston and Texas Central Railway Company. Today, Giddings is home to some 5,000 Texans, and despite its small size, it's still a prominent regional hub, serving as the county seat of Lee County. If you're from out of the area, you shouldn't have any trouble navigating your way into town; since Giddings is tucked in between two of Texas' biggest cities, airports are close at hand, which makes sense, as Texas holds the crown of the U.S. state with the most airports. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is about an hour away, while the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston is roughly two hours by car.

Once in Giddings, there are plenty of cozy accommodations to pick from. If you're traveling on a budget, the local Studio 6 motel boasts an "Excellent" rating on Hotels.com for its overall cleanliness, amenities, and property condition. "Everything was great," one review succinctly reads.