Sandwiched Between Houston And Austin Is Texas' Central Hub Town With Eclectic Charm
Go giddy for Giddings, Texas. Centrally located between Houston and Austin, this little slice of the Lone Star State simply teems with pure down-home charm. "Giddings has a very hometown feel," a nearby resident shared on Niche. "From their local shops and businesses to the locals who live there, everything gives off a sense of peacefulness and kindness. More places like Giddings should be found in the United States!"
The small community of Giddings dates back to the late 1800s when it was a bustling railroad town, established by the storied Houston and Texas Central Railway Company. Today, Giddings is home to some 5,000 Texans, and despite its small size, it's still a prominent regional hub, serving as the county seat of Lee County. If you're from out of the area, you shouldn't have any trouble navigating your way into town; since Giddings is tucked in between two of Texas' biggest cities, airports are close at hand, which makes sense, as Texas holds the crown of the U.S. state with the most airports. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is about an hour away, while the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston is roughly two hours by car.
Once in Giddings, there are plenty of cozy accommodations to pick from. If you're traveling on a budget, the local Studio 6 motel boasts an "Excellent" rating on Hotels.com for its overall cleanliness, amenities, and property condition. "Everything was great," one review succinctly reads.
Historic sites and quirky flare in Giddings, Texas
Just like the nearby town of La Grange, an alluring Texas city that boasts tasty European-style food, Giddings is steeped in cultural heritage. The town was originally settled by a diverse mix of ethnic groups, among them Germans and Jews. The Wends, from the West Slavic tribes, also played a pivotal role in Giddings' humble beginnings. You can learn all about the community's rich, eclectic roots at the Texas Wendish Heritage Museum, which lies just a few minutes outside of town. See historic log buildings and read up on the Wendish people at the on-site library.
Whilst downtown, check out the Old Giddings Train Depot, perched right along West Austin Street. A few other historical landmarks lie just a few minutes away, including the Lee County Heritage Center. The museum sits in the historic Schubert-Fletcher House, which was built around the time of the town's founding. Here, you'll discover the region's impressive history stretching up to the present day, while learning about the Native tribes who once called the land home.
When you're done with your tour, the old Lee County Courthouse is right across the street. This beautiful red brick structure is quite a sight to see. "Impressive historic site with unique architecture," one Tripadvisor review reads. "Worth checking out when in the area."
Good times and even better eats
The heart of Giddings also offers a number of options when it comes to shopping and eating. The eclectic and quaint downtown district feels like a blast from the past, with its many storefronts and buildings seemingly frozen in time. Peruse the cute boutiques and other fun shops that line the streets while taking in the colorful murals that adorn their walls. There's also a smorgasbord of tasty eats on deck, too; the Santa Fe Steakhouse and City Meat Market in particular are both top-rated on Tripadvisor for their Southern fare. "This place is the quintessential Texas BBQ," one patron raved about the latter.
From its unique shops to a diverse culinary scene, enjoy a taste of all Giddings, Texas, has to offer, including its proximity to other attractions. The town is nestled at the junction of not one but two major U.S. roadways: Highways 290 and 77. Given the hub town's prime position, you can easily buckle up and cruise off to see some of Central Texas' best sites, including the family-friendly Lake Somerville State Park, which is only about a 20-minute drive away. The recreation area and nature reserve have plenty of land to explore on foot, by bike, or even on horseback.
You can also roam the waters of the sprawling reservoir, which covers more than 11,000 acres. Don't have a float? Canoes and kayaks can be rented on-site. There are also a bevy of campsites sprinkled around the lake, which run between $10 and $20 per night at the time of writing. Two other state parks are also about the same distance away: Buescher State Park and Bastrop State Park, both of which could easily rank among the best attractions in Texas, according to online reviews.