One Of Samantha Brown's Favorite Holiday Gifts Is A No-Brainer For Park Lovers

Longtime travel host Samantha Brown, one of our favorite travel experts, offers many helpful tips on topics like how to avoid losing your luggage and how to pick the perfect day trip destination. Now, she's shared a list that breaks down her favorite things to give and get over the holidays, and we're not talking about luggage accessories or socks — they're experiences. At the top of her list of presents are annual park passes, and with 63 national parks across America and thousands of state parks to choose from, there's bound to be one that's suitable for the park lover in your life.

There are a few important details to keep in mind when buying a park pass as a gift. The America the Beautiful park pass currently costs $80 and gives the holder entrance to all federally managed lands, including national parks. Unlike digital park passes, physical passes can be gifted. While the pass can be used only by a single cardholder, that information can be assigned after you receive the physical pass if you purchase it from an authorized reseller such as REI or U.S. Park Pass.

If you order a physical America the Beautiful Pass online through the USGS Store or Recreation.gov, it ships as an unsigned card that can be mailed directly to anyone as a gift. Only the digital version purchased on Recreation.gov is tied to the buyer's account and cannot be transferred or gifted. Another thing to keep in mind is that if you're looking for a gift for a traveling retiree, the Senior Pass, which is just $20 for the year or $80 for a lifetime, can't be gifted since it requires age verification when it's issued.