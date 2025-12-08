5 Thoughtful Gifts For Traveling Retirees They'll Thank You For

Has the retiree in your life caught the travel bug? According to AARP's 2025 Travel Trends, they are not alone. The report shows that 70% of adults ages 50 or older are planning trips this year, up 5% from last year. The same study showed that while the majority of older adults feel that travel buoys their well-being, they are also hesitant to spend more. So, the research indicates that a travel gift will bring a smile to their face and a sense of gratitude from your loved ones in their go-go years.

From Italy, the top travel destination for retirees in 2025, to the many U.S. retirement destinations for fall lovers, there's plenty of inspiration out there to keep the senior jet set on the move. And you can gift them with something that will keep them moving for years to come. Here are five gift ideas to make the golden years of travel more comfortable, accessible, and fun!