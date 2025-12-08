5 Thoughtful Gifts For Traveling Retirees They'll Thank You For
Has the retiree in your life caught the travel bug? According to AARP's 2025 Travel Trends, they are not alone. The report shows that 70% of adults ages 50 or older are planning trips this year, up 5% from last year. The same study showed that while the majority of older adults feel that travel buoys their well-being, they are also hesitant to spend more. So, the research indicates that a travel gift will bring a smile to their face and a sense of gratitude from your loved ones in their go-go years.
From Italy, the top travel destination for retirees in 2025, to the many U.S. retirement destinations for fall lovers, there's plenty of inspiration out there to keep the senior jet set on the move. And you can gift them with something that will keep them moving for years to come. Here are five gift ideas to make the golden years of travel more comfortable, accessible, and fun!
AirTags
No matter your age, we all have those senior moments. Luckily, you can LoJack almost anything with AirTags from Apple. Upload the retirees in your life with the latest tech to track missing luggage, a misplaced pocketbook, or lost keys, starting at $29. Emmy-winning travel host Samantha Brown says slipping an AirTag into your checked luggage could be the key to never losing your bags again. "AirTags are essential," Brown, 55, stated to Forbes, regarding one of her top packing hacks.
Gadgets can be intimidating, but Apple makes AirTag setup and use simple using the Find My app on your iPhone. Like all Apple devices, AirTags have built-in privacy and a convenient Lost Mode. Purchase one tag for $29 (from Amazon) or save when you buy a four-pack for $99 (also from Amazon). Make your gift extra special and personalize it with a free engraving of initials or emojis (only available when you purchase online directly from Apple). Enhance your gift further with an AirTag key ring or case, which comes in several styles and colors. We like the FineWoven key ring in easy-to-find fox orange ($35).
Wheeled carry-on luggage
A well-designed, wheeled carry-on is a welcome upgrade for any seasoned traveler, but especially for those who have been hauling around the same wheel-less carry-on since the Reagan administration. Baby Boomer traveling duo Derek Hewitt and Elaine Pasekoff of It Takes Two To Travel say seniors should consider several factors, including lightness, stability, durability, and price. Elaine isn't paid to promote her favorite carry-on, the TravelPro Maxlite 4, which she says she trusts hands down. "I also like that my bag fits into the overhead compartment, or it can stand up to the misery thrust upon it by careless baggage handlers, even though empty it weighs less than 6 lbs." You can purchase the newer version, the Maxlite 5, on Amazon for $185.
You also can't go wrong with the award-winning Away carry-on, but sustainable luggage brand Monos is making waves with glowing reviews from editors at House Beautiful and others. If you balk at the hefty price these luggage options carry with them, consider the Quince carry-on. My family has two of these Away dupes that cost less than half the price at $130, and we love them. Travelers who hop across the pond should consider the Riga Rolling Case, the carry-on designed by Rick Steves for the smoothest way to travel through Europe.
Compression Socks
Whether you're taking a long flight, hiking, or adding an extra 12,000 steps to your day exploring a new city, compression socks are your feet's new best friend. A good compression sock eases aches and pains without cutting off your circulation and can even improve your sleep. Especially ideal for travel, here's why a great pair of compression socks belongs in your luggage.
Travel + Leisure named Vim & Vigr Unisex Cotton Compression Socks as the best overall choice when it comes to keeping your blood flowing on those long flights, noting the softness, comfort, style, and breathability. Also recommended by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), you can purchase a pair in 33 different styles, including four festive holiday prints (but we love the wiener dogs!) And for $38 per pair, this is definitely a gift-worthy sock. For a more budget-friendly option, AARP also recommends Copper Fit's menthol-infused Ice Compression Socks at $14.99 per pair. After buying several pairs for her mother, AARP writer Cassandra Brooklyn says, "I can verify that the socks are easy to get on, fit her well, and are very affordable."
National Parks Lifetime Pass
Seeing every National Park in America is a quintessential travel bucket list item, from breathtaking scenic drives to the best National Parks on islands and beaches. The U.S. Department of the Interior offers America the Beautiful – the National Parks and Federal Lands Senior Lifetime Pass for $80 (plus an additional $10 document processing fee).
Federal government agencies, including the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service, and Army Corps of Engineers, have collaborated to offer pass holders access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas across the country. Holiday hint: Pass applications do require proof of residency and age, so this may require some nuancing on your part as the gift giver. But the photos they share from places like The Ahwahnee, Yosemite National Park's romantic lodge, will prove this gift was a winner.
Trekking Poles
For retirees taking to the trails, a sturdy pair of trekking poles can help with balance, cushion the blow to your knees, and correct posture. They're especially useful for senior thrill seekers who are considering this bucket list hike to Mt. Etna in Sicily, Europe's tallest active volcano. Studies show that using poles enhances stability and suggests a lower risk of injury. "These benefits are of interest to all hikers, but are of particular interest to older hikers, among whom knee pain is a common complaint," according to the American Hiking Society.
Trekking poles can be pricey, but the New York Times (NYT) recommends Cascade Mountain Tech Quick Lock Trekking Poles as their budget pick, coming in at $65 per pair, less than half the price of their top pick. NYT says these poles are a great option for anyone just getting into hiking, "We've seen them used on long-distance trails like the Continental Divide, Pacific Crest, and Appalachian Trail, all over 2,000 miles long." At 8 ounces each, these poles are super light, and any seasoned hiker will tell you that every ounce counts out on the trail.
Methodology
Finding the right holiday gifts for loved ones doesn't have to be as hard as it can seem. As our guide proves, some of the best, most thoughtful gifts show you care by helping them meet their goals: In this case, to travel and have a great time doing it.
To find truly thoughtful gifts for retirees who love to travel, we combined personal expertise and experience with trusted expert and influential sources online (both well-known and niche) for inspiration and recommendations, including the New York Times, AARP, and others.