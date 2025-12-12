Virginia's Safest City Of 2025 Showcases The Beauty Of Shenandoah Valley Within A College Town

Bridgewater is located in the Shenandoah Valley, a picturesque region in Virginia and West Virginia between the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Mountains. It's located a short drive away from several other scenic locales, including the charming college city of Harrisonburg. From major hubs like Washington, D.C., and Richmond (Virginia's entertaining and historic capital city), you can reach the town in about two hours by car.

With a population of less than 7,000, Bridgewater's small-town charm is apparent. In a vignette posted on the town's website, resident Dawn Kern writes, "Bridgewater is known by many to be a friendly town and for those of us who are residents, we can recite several reasons why it is a wonderful community in which to live." You can enjoy the region's beauty within the town on three easy hikes that are perfect for walking, running, or having a picnic lunch in nature.

While many residents are happy with Bridgewater's approach to safety, others have criticized the town's surveillance. According to WHRO Public Media, Bridgewater's five Flock cameras capture images of over 60,000 vehicles every month, and these images were accessed by outside law enforcement agencies nearly 7 million times over the 12-month period from June 2024 to June 2025. This mass amount of collection has made some residents uneasy within their safe community.