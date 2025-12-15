Oregon's Wilderness Hot Springs Are Magical In The Snow, Here's How To Safely Plan A Visit

Oregon is home to plenty of geothermal hot spring pools, with many located inside its backcountry and wilderness areas. In the northern half of the Beaver State is Bagby Springs, an underrated outdoor experience in a national forest, while the southern half is home to the one of the most breathtaking natural hot springs in the Pacific Northwest — Umpqua Hot Springs. Both locales are considered among the state's most popular thermal waters, known for their scenic settings that only require a hike and a small soaking fee. You'll find Bagby Springs inside the Mount Hood National Forest, just 65 miles from Portland along the Clackamas River. The thermal waters at Bagby are fed by three major springs, and reach a temperature of 138 degrees Fahrenheit. Umpqua Hot Springs lies in the heart of the Umpqua National Forest, 63 miles from the city of Roseburg above the North Umpqua River. Here there are eight total soaking tubs, five upper tubs, including one with a wooden shelter, and three lower pools. The water at the top is the warmest, reaching 115 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Soak Oregon.

Both locales are open year-round for taking a dip, but the accessibility of reaching them during winter months can become challenging due to potentially adverse weather conditions and road closures. Although they are approximately 250 miles apart, the magical feel of snowy conditions around Bagby Hot Springs and Umpqua Hot Springs entice visitors to attempt a winter trip. Forest officials tend to err on the side of caution, but ultimately want to ensure that potential visitors make safety the top consideration before heading out. If you're tempted to make the trek during snowy weather, you'll need to be properly prepared for the most enjoyable and safe experience with warm clothing, proper footwear, and even microspikes.