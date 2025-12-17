The Top 5 Best Cozy Airbnbs In The Catskills, According To Reviews
The Catskills are a beloved escape in the southeastern part of New York. Spanning over 6,000 square miles, the area is known for its lush forests, superb hiking, and lovely lakes and rivers. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a place to get active with the whole family, the Catskills have a lot to offer all year round. So it should come as no surprise that tourism has always been strong in the area, with guests seeking out the perfect cozy cabin to enjoy during their stay.
Classic resorts met the demands of travelers in the mid-20th century, but these days, we look to Airbnb to find a quaint escape in the Catskills. With thousands of offerings in the area, we wanted to see which Catskills cabins were a hit with guests. To do so, we looked at Airbnb's listings in the Catskill Mountains and then filtered for Guest Favorites. From there, we looked at the top five listings with at least 300 reviews and a minimum star rating of 4.95.
What we ended up with is the crème de la crème of Catskills getaways on Airbnb. From a funky treehouse near Woodstock to a Scandinavian-style bungalow on the Hudson River, these spectacular vacation homes will have you pressing reserve and packing your bags for your next weekend getaway in the mountains.
Willow Treehouse is a Catskills favorite
Our first selection is not only one of the most popular Airbnb stays in the Catskills, it's also one of the most unique. Located just 15 minutes from the artsy town of Woodstock, the Willow Treehouse has garnered mentions in The New York Times and Dwell, after the property owners hired acclaimed British designer Antony Gibbon to bring their vision to life. Set on their 34-acre property in Willow, the treehouse getaway is incredibly popular and was Airbnb's most wishlisted home in New York in 2020.
One look at the listing and it's easy to see why the quaint treehouse, which sleeps two adults, is so highly reviewed, with a 4.96-star rating based on over 800 reviews. Nestled next to a swimmable point and complete with an outdoor hot tub heated by firewood, the Willow Treehouse is a place to unplug and immerse yourself in nature. With no cell phone service or Wi-Fi, it's a go-to escape for solo travelers and couples looking for a little digital detox. In reviews, the treehouse was described as "cozy," "serene," and "beautifully designed."
Aside from the opportunity to unplug and unwind in a unique setting, reviewers gave high compliments to the hosts, who are highly responsive and keep the treehouse spotless. "My experience at this treehouse was simply magical and unique," wrote one recent guest. "From the moment I arrived, I was impressed by the tranquility of the place: the natural light, the peace of the surroundings, and the cozy atmosphere made it easy to completely disconnect from the everyday noise." So if you are looking for a tranquil weekend escape in the Catskills, this treehouse should definitely be on your list. Just make sure to reserve in advance, as it books up quickly.
A Scandinavian bungalow on the banks of Catskill Creek
Our next listing is a stunning waterfront bungalow in Cairo — home to the world's oldest forest — with a remarkable 4.99-star rating based on nearly 500 reviews. The quaint one-bedroom hideaway sits on 8 acres, offering seclusion and privacy in nature. Inside, the fresh and clean Scandinavian design offers a warm, comfortable place to stay, while the exterior has a deck overlooking the river. In the summer, this makes the perfect place to grill, while during the winter, a heat lamp makes it the ideal place to sit and stargaze.
Given its proximity to Hunter, which is just 30 minutes away, it's the perfect winter weekend escape for skiing and snowboarding. You can ski or snowboard at Hunter Mountain, then come back to the bungalow to sip hot cocoa by the fireplace. One guest raved about the bungalow, calling it, "by far one of our favorite vacation spots of all time." Guests also commended property owner Molly on her hosting skills, noting that she'd gone above and beyond with everything from checking in on a guest's dogs while they were out at dinner to helping plan a surprise for another guest's birthday. By going above and beyond, she's pushed her Catskills escape into the top 1% of homes on Airbnb.
Thanks to its location on Catskill Creek, the dog-friendly bungalow is also a paradise for anglers. Each spring, its waters are stocked with trout, making it the perfect place to get some fishing in. The bungalow is ultra popular, so be sure to plan ahead and book your stay well in advance.
Zink Cabin offers a hot tub with a view
Want to soak in a jacuzzi with a view of the mountains? Welcome to our next selection. Located in the tiny hamlet of Kerhonkson, about two hours from Manhattan, the Zink Cabin is the first of several properties owned by a group of creatives and designers who transformed their weekend retreat into something called The Reset Club. The cozy one-bedroom cabin with a sleeper sofa can host up to four guests and combines modern comfort with an immersive experience in nature.
The interior is filled with creature comforts like a cast-iron fireplace, air conditioning, and an induction cooktop. For those who want to relax in nature without completely disconnecting, the cabin has Wi-Fi and a 4K TV with Netflix. But the real star of the show is the cabin's private back deck, which has a spectacular mountain view that can be enjoyed in front of the fire pit or the outdoor hot tub.
The cabin's location in Kerhonkson makes it the perfect destination for long fall walks around the Shawangunk Mountains' colorful forests or stopping at the local Damn Good Honey Farm for some farm-to-table eats. All of these things, from the location to the cabin's design, make it the perfect couples getaway or a quaint retreat for a small group of friends. "From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed by beautiful views and a warm, cozy atmosphere that instantly made us feel at home," raved one guest in one of the many reviews that earned the listing a 4.98-star rating. "Every detail in the space felt so intentional, from the thoughtful guide to local favorites to the little touches that made our stay effortless."
A rustic barn-style home between Woodstock and Saugerties
If you're looking for a slightly larger space, these next two listings may fit the bill. The first brings us just outside Saugerties, named by Budget Travel as one of the "Coolest Small Towns" in America. Enjoy vintage and antiques shopping at the foot of the Catskills when you stay in this gorgeous two-bedroom barn-style home. Located just five minutes from town, it features a spacious, open downstairs layout for entertaining and a recently renovated bathroom (complete with soaking tub) and two bedrooms on the second level.
The hosts guarantee that hiking, swimming, and skiing are close by, and with its strategic location between Saugerties and Woodstock, guests have plenty to explore. And since the home is nestled amid pine trees on several acres of land, you'll come back to a place oozing rustic charm. Guests can spend time by the fire pit or lounge on the back deck as they take in the stars or simply watch the wildlife. As you'd expect, it's earning high marks from guests — this barn-style retreat has a 4.95-star rating based on over 300 reviews.
In the reviews, guests loved that the home is situated close to both Woodstock and Saugerties, and that the barn is fresh, clean, and serene. "This place was absolutely a dream! You have everything you need for a relaxing getaway. The house was absolute perfection — that perfect mix between cozy and cute!"
This creekside cabin exudes quiet charm
Our final cozy Catskills Airbnb is another two-bedroom getaway, this one rated 4.96 stars based on around 400 reviews. This modern creekside cabin is located just outside the chic hamlet of Livingston Manor, which is known for its mountain views and a thriving town center. A stay in the cabin brings you close to all that Livingston Manor has to offer while also providing a relaxing nature retreat. The bright, white interior features extra-large windows to bring nature indoors and a cozy fireplace in the open-plan living room.
Guests can also enjoy a private backyard with a deck that overlooks the creek. With a hammock and a fire pit, the backyard area is the perfect place to spend evenings relaxing with friends, whether grilling on the Weber or lounging on the outdoor couch. While the cabin does have Wi-Fi, cell phone service can be spotty, making it a place where there is a happy medium between disconnecting completely and staying on the grid.
Just minutes from hiking trails and fly fishing on Willowemoc Creek, the creekside cabin has the perfect mix of outdoorsy fun with the benefits of a thriving small town nearby. "The creekside cabin was a wonderful mix of modern design and natural beauty — from the beautiful view of the sunrise from the bedroom, to the peaceful sounds of the creek while reading next to the fire pit," wrote one guest, who also appreciated that the cabin is pet-friendly.
Methodology
To determine the best Airbnb retreats in the Catskills, we first filtered the area's offerings to include only Airbnb Guest Favorites. These listings are vetted by Airbnb based on a number of factors, including how recent the reviews are, how responsive the hosts are, and how high the listing's marks are for things like cleanliness, location, and check-in experience.
Taking things a step further, we did not simply select the listings with the highest star ratings, but first evaluated the number of reviews that the listing received. After looking at the median number of reviews per listing in the area, we selected homes that had received at least 300 reviews and still maintained a star rating of at least 4.95. In doing so, we balanced the quality and quantity of ratings to give a true picture of how guests felt about their stays in each home.
This way, you can rest assured that each of the five Catskills Airbnbs listed is of the highest quality in all aspects, guaranteeing that booking at any of the five locations will make the perfect holiday stay in Upstate New York.