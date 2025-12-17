The Top 5 Best Cozy Airbnbs In The Catskills, According To Reviews

The Catskills are a beloved escape in the southeastern part of New York. Spanning over 6,000 square miles, the area is known for its lush forests, superb hiking, and lovely lakes and rivers. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a place to get active with the whole family, the Catskills have a lot to offer all year round. So it should come as no surprise that tourism has always been strong in the area, with guests seeking out the perfect cozy cabin to enjoy during their stay.

Classic resorts met the demands of travelers in the mid-20th century, but these days, we look to Airbnb to find a quaint escape in the Catskills. With thousands of offerings in the area, we wanted to see which Catskills cabins were a hit with guests. To do so, we looked at Airbnb's listings in the Catskill Mountains and then filtered for Guest Favorites. From there, we looked at the top five listings with at least 300 reviews and a minimum star rating of 4.95.

What we ended up with is the crème de la crème of Catskills getaways on Airbnb. From a funky treehouse near Woodstock to a Scandinavian-style bungalow on the Hudson River, these spectacular vacation homes will have you pressing reserve and packing your bags for your next weekend getaway in the mountains.